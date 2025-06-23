Sourav Ganguly Open To Coaching Team India: A Potential Twist In Indian Cricket’s Future?

In a candid revelation that’s set the cricketing world abuzz, Sourav Ganguly, one of Indian cricket’s most iconic leaders, has admitted that he is open to becoming the next head coach of Team India. During an interview amidst the ongoing ENG vs IND 2025 Test series, Ganguly stated that while he hadn’t previously considered the role due to his commitments as BCCI President and IPL administrator, he’s now ready to keep the door open.

"I’m just 50. Let’s see what happens," Ganguly said, signaling a potential return to Team India in a capacity he hasn’t taken up yet — that of a coach.

With this statement, Ganguly may be closing the loop on a storied cricket career that has already seen him shine as a player, captain, and administrator.

A Career Built for Coaching?

Despite never donning the official head coach cap, Ganguly’s cricketing intellect and leadership credentials remain unmatched. His strategic mind was evident during his tenure as captain, where he famously built a fearless Indian side in the early 2000s. Post-retirement, he served as BCCI President from 2019 to 2022 and is currently the Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals, giving him valuable experience in franchise management and talent development.

While fans have long speculated about a return in a coaching avatar, Ganguly had dismissed the idea in 2019 citing other priorities. Now, the tide may be shifting — and with Gautam Gambhir’s contract running till the 2027 ODI World Cup, Ganguly could emerge as a prime candidate thereafter.

Gautam Gambhir’s Start: Rocky but Promising

Ganguly didn’t just stop at his own ambitions — he also offered his take on Gautam Gambhir’s early journey as Team India head coach. Gambhir took over from Rahul Dravid post the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the transition has been anything but smooth.

"He started a little slow, losing to Australia and New Zealand," Ganguly observed. These losses cost India a spot in the 2025 World Test Championship Final — a major early blemish on Gambhir’s report card.

However, Ganguly balanced criticism with encouragement, noting, “He picked up with the Champions Trophy, and this England series is going to be a big one for him.”

This ongoing England series is pivotal not just for India’s performance overseas but also for Gambhir’s credibility as head coach. Under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, India posted a mammoth 471 in their first innings in Leeds, signaling a potential turnaround in form.

Ganguly on Coaching vs Politics: “I Am Not Interested”

Interestingly, while Ganguly showed enthusiasm for a future coaching role, he was clear about not entering politics, despite ongoing speculation, especially in West Bengal. Asked if he would join politics or even consider the Chief Minister’s post if offered, Ganguly simply smiled and said: “I am not interested.”

His focus seems firmly on cricket, and more specifically, a future with Team India in a mentorship role.

What This Means for Indian Cricket

If Ganguly does throw his hat into the coaching ring post-2027, it would mark a return of one of the most visionary cricketing minds India has produced. His ability to nurture young talent, his fearless brand of leadership, and his vast administrative experience make him a compelling candidate.

Furthermore, a Ganguly-Gambhir transition could be seamless — the two share mutual respect, and Ganguly’s comments reflected that bond. “He was a great guy when we played together. He had a lot of respect for me and the seniors,” he said of Gambhir.