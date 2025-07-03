Sourav Ganguly Questions Gautam Gambhir’s India XI for 2nd Test vs England: 'Are These Really Our Best Spinners?'

The second Test of the India vs England series in Birmingham has reignited a fiery debate in the Indian cricketing circles, with former captains Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar openly questioning the team combination selected by head coach Gautam Gambhir. With the inclusion of Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Akash Deep, and the exclusion of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, India’s strategic choices have come under intense scrutiny.

Ganguly Questions Spin Strategy: “Are These Our Two Best?”

Speaking on-air during the Tea break on Day 1, former BCCI president and Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly didn’t mince his words when assessing India’s bowling line-up, particularly the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

“I am not sure whether India are playing their two best spinners,” Ganguly remarked pointedly. “With England choosing to bowl first, this is India’s golden opportunity. Put runs on the board, and make the pitch do the talking later.”

His concerns echoed widespread sentiments among experts and fans alike who expected Kuldeep Yadav to play a key role, especially on a Birmingham pitch anticipated to assist turn from Day 3 onwards.

Gavaskar Baffled by Kuldeep Omission

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar voiced similar confusion on Sony Sports, questioning the rationale behind leaving out Kuldeep Yadav, a proven wicket-taker in subcontinental and spin-friendly conditions.

“I'm baffled that Kuldeep wasn’t picked. Everyone’s saying there’s turn on this pitch,” Gavaskar said. “You scored 830 runs across two innings in Leeds. Batting wasn’t your issue. The concern was lack of penetration in the bowling attack.”

Gavaskar’s analysis highlighted a key flaw in India’s approach — trying to bolster lower-order batting with Sundar and Reddy instead of sharpening the bowling attack to take 20 wickets, which remains the ultimate objective in Test cricket.

Ravi Shastri Slams Bumrah’s Absence

If the spin debate wasn’t enough, Ravi Shastri raised eyebrows with a blistering take on India’s decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah, who is reportedly fit and available. The former head coach questioned why India’s premier fast bowler was not spearheading the attack in a crucial match.

“You don’t rest a match-winner like Jasprit Bumrah in a must-win Test unless he’s injured. If he’s fit, he plays. Period,” Shastri told broadcasters, mirroring fan frustration after India’s five-wicket loss in Leeds.

India’s pace attack, without Bumrah, lacks both bite and experience. With the series at stake and England riding high on confidence, many believe this was not the time for experimentation.

India’s Test Woes: A Bigger Crisis Looms?

India’s decision-making for this match also reflects a larger decline in red-ball form. Since October 2024, India have won just one Test in their last nine, their worst run in over a decade. That dismal streak includes losses both at home and abroad, suggesting deeper systemic issues with team balance and leadership transitions.

Captain Shubman Gill, still finding his feet as Test leader, now faces the immense pressure of turning this series around — without the comfort of experienced match-winners like Bumrah or Kuldeep in the XI.