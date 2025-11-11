Sourav Ganguly Slams Selectors: Why Is a Fit Mohammed Shami Still Out of Team India?

Former India captain and current Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly has strongly backed Mohammed Shami for a national team comeback, stating that the veteran pacer remains one of India’s finest fast bowlers across formats. Ganguly’s remarks come amid ongoing debates around Shami’s fitness and exclusion from the recent Test and limited-overs series.

Speaking in Kolkata ahead of India’s upcoming Test series against South Africa, Ganguly said, “Shami is bowling exceptionally well. He is fit, and we saw in the Ranji Trophy matches where he’s won Bengal games single-handedly. I really don’t see any reason why he can’t be playing Tests, ODIs, or T20Is for India.”

The statement directly challenges the current selection committee’s stance, led by Ajit Agarkar, which has opted to groom younger pacers following India’s ICC Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year.

Selectors Cite Fitness, Ganguly Disagrees

Mohammed Shami has been out of the Indian setup since the Champions Trophy 2025 final, where India lifted the title in thrilling fashion. Chief selector Agarkar had clarified that Shami’s omission was due to “fitness concerns,” adding that there was “constant communication” between the selectors and the pacer.

However, Shami himself has maintained that he is fully fit and ready for international duty, hinting at a possible communication gap with the board. Ganguly’s comments further fuel this narrative, emphasizing Shami’s strong domestic performances and questioning the decision to overlook him.

“If you ask me, in terms of fitness and skill, it’s the same Mohammed Shami we’ve known for years,” Ganguly asserted. “The kind of rhythm and consistency he’s shown proves he still belongs at the top level.”

Shami’s Stellar Ranji Trophy Form Strengthens His Case

While the selectors experiment with a younger pace battery, Shami has quietly made a statement in the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy season. Representing Bengal, the 35-year-old has already bagged 15 wickets in just three matches at an impressive average of 15.13.

In Bengal’s opening match against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens, Shami took seven wickets in the game, including a fiery spell that rattled the opposition’s top order. He followed it up with a five-wicket haul (5/38) against Gujarat, leading Bengal to a commanding 141-run victory. His ability to generate movement and maintain pace across long spells has been a reassuring sight for Indian cricket fans.

Shami’s performances underline his fitness and match readiness, making a strong case for his return to India’s pace attack—especially with the England tour and home Test series against South Africa looming large.

A Veteran Still in His Prime

Mohammed Shami last played a Test match in June 2023, during the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. His last ODI appearance came in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, and his most recent T20I was against England earlier that year. Despite his absence from international cricket, Shami continues to be regarded as one of India’s most skillful seamers, with over 400 international wickets to his name.

Ganguly, who captained Shami early in his Bengal days, highlighted the pacer’s invaluable experience. “Shami’s ability to deliver in all formats is rare. He’s not just a wicket-taker; he brings control, experience, and leadership to the bowling attack,” Ganguly noted.