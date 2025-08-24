Sourav Ganguly Starts Coaching Journey: Former India Captain Named Head Coach Of THIS T20 Team

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as head coach of Pretoria Capitals for the fourth season of SA20, starting on December 26. Ganguly replaces former England cricketer Jonathan Trott in the role.

This will be Ganguly's first full-fledged role as a head coach of any professional cricket team. The 53-year-old has already performed the role of director of cricket for JSW Sports - the parent company of Pretoria Capitals - since last year.

The former India captain has also served as Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL).



"The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach," Pretoria Capitals wrote on Instagram on Sunday.





Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ganguly’s appointment comes just a day after Jonathan Trott had left the role. Trott, the current Afghanistan head coach, was at the helm of the franchise for the 2025 SA20 season.

"Jonathan Trott, forever grateful for your leadership and unwavering dedication to the team. All the best on your next adventure! Once a Capital, always a Capital!" said the franchise in a post.



ALSO READ: SA20 Season 4: Cape Town To Host Final, Playoffs To Be Played At THESE Venues; Check Inside Details

Ganguly's first priority as the Pretoria Capitals' head coach will be to pick the best players for the side in the player auction, which will take place on September 9 in Johannesburg.

Notably, Pretoria Capitals have experienced mixed fortunes in the SA20 so far. They topped the group stage in the first season but lost the final to Sunrisers Eastern Cape. However, in the following two editions (2023-24 and 2024-25), their performances dipped, finishing fifth on both occasions and missing out on the playoffs. The Pretoria Capitals will be hoping Ganguly’s appointment brings a change in their fortunes.