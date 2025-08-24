Advertisement
SOURAV GANGULY

Sourav Ganguly Starts Coaching Journey: Former India Captain Named Head Coach Of THIS T20 Team

This will be Sourav Ganguly's first full-fledged role as a head coach of any professional cricket team. 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 06:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly starts coaching journey
  • Sourav Ganguly has been named head coach of Pretoria Capitals for SA20
  • Pretoria Capitals have experienced mixed fortunes in the SA20 so far
Sourav Ganguly Starts Coaching Journey: Former India Captain Named Head Coach Of THIS T20 TeamPic credit: Delhi Capitals

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as head coach of Pretoria Capitals for the fourth season of SA20, starting on December 26. Ganguly replaces former England cricketer Jonathan Trott in the role.  

This will be Ganguly's first full-fledged role as a head coach of any professional cricket team. The 53-year-old has already performed the role of director of cricket for JSW Sports - the parent company of Pretoria Capitals - since last year.

The former India captain has also served as Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL).
 
"The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach," Pretoria Capitals wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

 

Ganguly’s appointment comes just a day after Jonathan Trott had left the role. Trott, the current Afghanistan head coach, was at the helm of the franchise for the 2025 SA20 season.

"Jonathan Trott, forever grateful for your leadership and unwavering dedication to the team. All the best on your next adventure! Once a Capital, always a Capital!" said the franchise in a post.

Ganguly's first priority as the Pretoria Capitals' head coach will be to pick the best players for the side in the player auction, which will take place on September 9 in Johannesburg.

Notably, Pretoria Capitals have experienced mixed fortunes in the SA20 so far. They topped the group stage in the first season but lost the final to Sunrisers Eastern Cape. However, in the following two editions (2023-24 and 2024-25), their performances dipped, finishing fifth on both occasions and missing out on the playoffs. The Pretoria Capitals will be hoping Ganguly’s appointment brings a change in their fortunes.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

