Sourav Ganguly surprised over non-inclusion of Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane in ODI squad

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said he is surprised to not see Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies.

In a tweet, Ganguly wrote, "There are many in the squad who can play all formats ..surprised not to see Shubman Gill ..Rahane in the one-day squad".

There are many in the squad who can play all formats ..surprised not to see shubman gill ..Rahane in the one day squad.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 24, 2019

Ganguly went on to say that the time has come for selectors to pick the same players for all three formats of the game, which will help in increasing the players` confidence and rhythm.

"Time has come for Indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence.. too few are playing in all formats ..great teams had consistent players ..it`s not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent..@bcci," Ganguly tweeted.

Time has come for indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence.. too few are playing in all formats ..great teams had consistent players ..it’s not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent..@bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 24, 2019

On Sunday, India had announced the squads for the upcoming T20Is, ODIs and Test match series against West Indies. Many people expressed their displeasure over the omission of Gill from the squads as the player has been in good form in the recently concluded five-match unofficial ODI series between India A and West Indies A.

The player went on to amass 218 runs in the series against West Indies A.

As India were knocked out of the ICC Men`s Cricket World Cup in the semi-finals, former BCCI Secretary, Sanjay Jagdale had opined that Rahane should be the number four batsman in the ODI format.

"In my opinion, the Indian team needs a batsman like Ajinkya Rahane at number four. We have tried many options at the batting position for the past three months. We tried those batsmen who did not have a good record overseas. Rahane has always scored good runs in England," Jagdale had told ANI.

Team India chief selector MSK Prasad on Sunday had announced the squads at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai for the upcoming series in Windies. Putting all speculations to rest about India captain Virat Kohli`s participation in the limited-overs series, he was chosen to lead the team in all formats.

Dhawan, who was ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining an injury to his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb, returned for both ODIs and T20Is. Meanwhile, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was rested for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni was rested as well; Rishabh Pant will be keeping the wickets for the team. Pant has been named across all three formats and Wriddhiman Saha found a spot for the two Tests.

Following are the squads for the West Indies tour:

T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

India will tour West Indies for three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests which are part of the World Test Championship from August 3 to September 3.