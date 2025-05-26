Advertisement
Sourav Ganguly's Brother Snehasish, Sister-In-Law Rescued After Boat Overturning Incident In Odisha - WATCH

Snehasish Ganguly and his wife, Arptia were rescued by local divers and life-savers after their boat capsized on Saturday. They are back in Kolkata now and safe after their narrowly escape.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: May 26, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
Snehasish Ganguly, a former Bengal cricketer and president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), survived a boat overturning incident at sea in Puri, Odisha.  

Snehasish and his wife, Arptia were rescued by local divers and life-savers after their boat capsized on Saturday. They are back in Kolkata now and safe after their narrowly escape.

"It was a life-threatening accident. The boat capsized and we were saved by the local people and fishermen. "I thank Lord Jagannath. This is sort of a second life for us," Snehasish told Cricbuzz.

Notably, Snehasish is the brother of Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The incident involving Snehasish and his wife came to light on Monday when video footage of the boat capsize emerged on social media.

Watch The Video Here:  

 

More To Follow...

