Snehasish Ganguly, a former Bengal cricketer and president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), survived a boat overturning incident at sea in Puri, Odisha.

Snehasish and his wife, Arptia were rescued by local divers and life-savers after their boat capsized on Saturday. They are back in Kolkata now and safe after their narrowly escape.

"It was a life-threatening accident. The boat capsized and we were saved by the local people and fishermen. "I thank Lord Jagannath. This is sort of a second life for us," Snehasish told Cricbuzz.

Notably, Snehasish is the brother of Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The incident involving Snehasish and his wife came to light on Monday when video footage of the boat capsize emerged on social media.

VIDEO | Puri, Odisha: Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President and brother of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, Snehasish Ganguly, and his wife Arpita Ganguly were safely rescued after they encountered a horror as their speedboat capsized off Puri coast.… pic.twitter.com/rWCOB4bgYm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2025

