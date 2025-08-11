South Africa Achieves Rare T20I Feat Against Australia After 25 Failed Attempts

South Africa may have fallen short on the scoreboard in the first T20I against Australia in Darwin, but they left the field with a slice of history. For the first time in 26 T20I meetings between the two nations, the Proteas bowled out Australia, a feat they had failed to achieve in the previous 25 encounters since the rivalry began in 2006.

The milestone came in large part thanks to 19-year-old Kwena Maphaka, who produced a blistering spell of 4/20. The left-arm quick not only spearheaded the attack but also became the youngest South African bowler to take a four-wicket haul in T20 internationals (at 19 years and 124 days) and set the record for the best T20I bowling figures by a South African against Australia.

The Match

Batting first, Australia posted 178 all out, with Tim David’s explosive 83 off 52 balls, including eight sixes, proving the difference-maker. Despite the heavy dew and a decent batting surface, South Africa’s bowlers kept chipping away at the wickets, finally achieving the elusive clean sweep of Australia’s batting card.

In reply, South Africa’s chase started with promise but wavered in the middle overs. Partnerships failed to build under sustained pressure from Josh Hazlewood and Ben Dwarshuis. Tristan Stubbs looked in good touch, but Ryan Rickleton’s slow scoring rate left the visitors playing catch-up. A dramatic collapse saw South Africa lose 4 wickets for just 3 runs, eventually finishing at 161/9, 17 runs short of the target.

Significance of the Feat

While the defeat means Australia takes a 1-0 lead in the series, South Africa’s bowlers broke a psychological barrier. Dismissing Australia entirely in a T20I is a rare accomplishment, and for the Proteas, it ends a drought that lasted nearly two decades.

With two games remaining in the series, South Africa will hope this bowling milestone becomes a turning point, giving them the confidence to convert history-making moments into victories.