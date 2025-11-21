South Africa Announce ODI, T20I Squads For India Series; Anrich Nortje Returns, Ryan Rickelton Dropped; Check Complete Team

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje returns in the T20I setup after more than a year, as he has been named in the South Africa squad for the five-match series in India in December. Nortje, who has been battling injuries for over a year, last featured for South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final against India.

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad was elated to have Nortje back in the squad.

"It's also really good to welcome Anrich back into the T20I side after he missed the previous tours through injury. We know exactly what he brings, so we’re really looking forward to working with him," Conrad said.

Meanwhile, regular captain Aiden Markram too returns to the helm of the T20I squad, having missed the one-off game against Namibia in September and the three-match series against Pakistan in October-November.

On the other hand, Rubin Hermann, who debuted against Pakistan earlier this month, retains his place in the Temba Bavuma-led ODI squad. However, Quinton de Kock's presence has now left no room for Ryan Rickelton in the T20I setup.

Notably, South Africa will be without the services of Kagiso Rabada for the white-ball leg as well as the second match of the ongoing Test series after he was ruled out due to a rib bone stress injury.

Coach Shukri Conrad noted that the selection group already has one eye on building towards the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027.

"In the 50-over format, these matches will give us a clear picture of where we are as a group and what we need to keep building on as we shape the squad ahead of the 2027 World Cup," he said.

South Africa White Ball Squads For India Tour

T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA SCHEDULE

ODI Series

1st ODI – November 30, Ranchi

2nd ODI - December 03, Raipur

3rd ODI – December 06, Visakhapatnam

T20I Series

1st T20I - December 09, Cuttack

2nd T20I - December 11, Chandigarh

3rd T20I - December 14, Dharamsala

4th T20I - December 17, Lucknow

5th T20I - December 19, Ahmedabad