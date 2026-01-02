South Africa have named a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

Aiden Markram will lead South Africa in the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup, which will also feature Quinton de Kock, who recently reversed his international retirement, and Anrich Nortje, who recently made his international comeback from injury.

Skipper Markram along with De Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, David Miller, and Donovan Ferreira make up a strong batting lineup. On the other hand, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Corbin Bosch make up a prominent pace attack.

Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj will be the frontline spinner supported by George Linde, while Markram and Ferreira can also turn their arm over.



No Place For Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

Interestingly, explosive top-order wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton, has been left out of the 15-member squad, while Jason Smith gets a call-up.

Smith, the 31-year-old scored 68 off 19 balls to steer the Dolphins into the playoffs of the domestic T20 challenge. He also opened this season of the SA20 with a blistering 41 off just 14 balls for MI Cape Town against Durban Super Giants.

Another attacking batter Tristan Stubbs, who has established himself as a regular in South Africa's white-ball setup, also has not been picked in the squad for the upcoming mega event.

Stubbs' exclusion suggests the selectors are looking for a different combination for the mega cricket event which will be played in the subcontinent.

"We have had to make some big calls, but we feel this group is the strongest and has every chance of succeeding in India and Sri Lanka. We have assembled a world-class squad with some of the finest and most experienced players in the game, together with some of the best T20 youngsters coming through," Convenor Selector for the Proteas Men Patrick Moroney said.

South Africa Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje

South Africa's Group, Campaign Opener At T20 World Cup 2026

South Africa are placed in Group D of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 along with Afghanistan, New Zealand, Canada and the UAE. They will kick off their campaign on February 9 against Canada in Ahmedabad.

Notably, the Proteas have never won the men's T20 World Cup but managed to reach the final on the last occasion where they lost to India by a close margin.