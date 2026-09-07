/South Africa clinch T20I tri-series Title with dominant 48-run win over Zimbabwe

Jansen finished as the pick of the seamers with 3-38, while Bosch picked up 2-22, as South Africa defeated Zimbabwe for the third time in the last eight days. The tournament served as a crucial warm-up event for 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup co-hosts South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. South Africa will next feature in a three-match bilateral ODI series against hosts Namibia, with Fortuin continuing as captain.