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South Africa clinch T20I tri-series Title with dominant 48-run win over Zimbabwe

South Africa produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Zimbabwe by 48 runs and clinch the T20I tri-series title. Jordan Hermann's rapid fifty and strong bowling effort helped the Proteas seal their third win over Zimbabwe in eight days.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 07:21 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 07:21 AM IST
South Africa clinch T20I tri-series Title with dominant 48-run win over Zimbabwe
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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