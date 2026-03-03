South Africa coach who used ‘Grovel’ word takes dig at 'Cupcake Ad' ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad has responded sharply to the controversial “cupcake” advertisement aired by Star Sports, saying his team “kind of enjoyed” the dig ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against New Zealand cricket team. The remark comes after the broadcaster’s promo suggested South Africa were perennial underachievers, a narrative the Proteas have spent the past year dismantling on the field.

What Was the Cupcake Controversy?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The advertisement, aired before South Africa’s Super 8 clash against India national cricket team, portrayed a South African fan settling for a cupcake instead of a trophy, reinforcing the long-running “chokers” tag associated with the team.

The backlash was immediate. Social media users criticised the tone as dismissive. Matters escalated when South Africa thrashed India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, prompting the broadcaster to quietly remove the promo from its platforms.

Conrad’s response was subtle but pointed.

“There’s always pressure… as for the C word, I think there’s another one for it — cupcakes. I thought we kind of enjoyed that,” he said after South Africa’s win over Zimbabwe.

The messaging was clear. South Africa are no longer weighed down by narrative baggage.

South Africa’s Unbeaten Run Changes the Narrative

South Africa enter the semi-final as the only unbeaten side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Wins over Afghanistan, India and West Indies have underlined their tactical clarity and depth.

Conrad addressed the “favourites” tag directly.

“The semi-final is pressure enough. Playing a top side like New Zealand is pressure enough,” he said.

This is a significant shift in mindset. Historically, South Africa have often thrived as underdogs but faltered when labelled favourites. The difference in 2026 lies in recent success. The Proteas shed the psychological weight of the “chokers” label by winning the World Test Championship title last year. That breakthrough matters. Tournament temperament improves only when reinforced by experience.

Tactical Edge Ahead of Eden Gardens Clash

The semi-final against New Zealand at Eden Gardens presents a contrasting challenge. New Zealand’s strength lies in middle-over control and death bowling execution. South Africa’s advantage has been their balanced attack and adaptable batting order. Another subtle edge is familiarity with Indian conditions. South Africa have played most of their matches in Ahmedabad and understand surface variations. Conrad even joked about calling Ahmedabad their “home ground” ahead of the March 8 final. It may sound lighthearted, but venue familiarity in subcontinental tournaments often decides tight knockout games.