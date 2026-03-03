Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3023141https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/south-africa-coach-who-used-grovel-word-takes-dig-at-cupcake-ad-ahead-of-t20-world-cup-2026-semi-final-3023141.html
NewsCricketSouth Africa coach who used ‘Grovel’ word takes dig at 'Cupcake Ad' ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
T20 WORLD CUP 2026

South Africa coach who used ‘Grovel’ word takes dig at 'Cupcake Ad' ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Shukri Conrad responds to Star Sports’ cupcake ad as South Africa enter T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final unbeaten.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 10:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • • South Africa remain unbeaten in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 heading into the semi-final.
  • • Shukri Conrad’s cupcake remark adds edge to Proteas’ redemption narrative.
  • • Venue familiarity and tactical depth make South Africa strong title contenders.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

South Africa coach who used ‘Grovel’ word takes dig at 'Cupcake Ad' ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-FinalShukri Conrad reacts to the controversial cupcake ad as unbeaten South Africa prepare for their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash against New Zealand at Eden Gardens. Photo Credit – X

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad has responded sharply to the controversial “cupcake” advertisement aired by Star Sports, saying his team “kind of enjoyed” the dig ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against New Zealand cricket team. The remark comes after the broadcaster’s promo suggested South Africa were perennial underachievers, a narrative the Proteas have spent the past year dismantling on the field.

Also Read: PCB fines Pakistan players PKR 5 million each after T20 World Cup 2026 exit: Has any board punished a team for poor performance before?

What Was the Cupcake Controversy?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The advertisement, aired before South Africa’s Super 8 clash against India national cricket team, portrayed a South African fan settling for a cupcake instead of a trophy, reinforcing the long-running “chokers” tag associated with the team.

The backlash was immediate. Social media users criticised the tone as dismissive. Matters escalated when South Africa thrashed India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, prompting the broadcaster to quietly remove the promo from its platforms.

Conrad’s response was subtle but pointed.

“There’s always pressure… as for the C word, I think there’s another one for it — cupcakes. I thought we kind of enjoyed that,” he said after South Africa’s win over Zimbabwe.

The messaging was clear. South Africa are no longer weighed down by narrative baggage.

South Africa’s Unbeaten Run Changes the Narrative

South Africa enter the semi-final as the only unbeaten side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Wins over Afghanistan, India and West Indies have underlined their tactical clarity and depth.

Conrad addressed the “favourites” tag directly.

“The semi-final is pressure enough. Playing a top side like New Zealand is pressure enough,” he said.

This is a significant shift in mindset. Historically, South Africa have often thrived as underdogs but faltered when labelled favourites. The difference in 2026 lies in recent success. The Proteas shed the psychological weight of the “chokers” label by winning the World Test Championship title last year. That breakthrough matters. Tournament temperament improves only when reinforced by experience.

Tactical Edge Ahead of Eden Gardens Clash

The semi-final against New Zealand at Eden Gardens presents a contrasting challenge. New Zealand’s strength lies in middle-over control and death bowling execution. South Africa’s advantage has been their balanced attack and adaptable batting order. Another subtle edge is familiarity with Indian conditions. South Africa have played most of their matches in Ahmedabad and understand surface variations. Conrad even joked about calling Ahmedabad their “home ground” ahead of the March 8 final. It may sound lighthearted, but venue familiarity in subcontinental tournaments often decides tight knockout games.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Israel Iran War
Bomber vs Bunker: Can US air power break Iran’s underground missile network?
India vs England
India vs England at Wankhede - Numbers, history and high stakes explained
US Israel Iran War
Did Iran catch US off guard with attacks across the Middle East? Explained
US Israel Iran War
Why Iran may gain upper hand in war with US-Israel if it continues for long
Pete Hegseth
Hegseth rejects ‘Iraq-style war’ comparison as US expands strikes on Iran
mobility
Emirates, Etihad resume limited flights from Dubai airport
US-Iran conflict
Hina Khan trolled for supporting PM Modi amidst west Asia crisis
Holi 2026
Subedaar’s Track ‘Chilam Tambaku’ out: Anil Kapoor-starrer brings holi vibes
Technology
Apple iPhone 17e launched in India with A19 chip; Check specs, price
Holi 2026
Holi 2026: 6 Must-have Bollywood tracks to celebrate the festival of colours