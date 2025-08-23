South Africa Creates History, Surpasses Pakistan And England With ODI Series Win Over Australia In Mackay

South Africa continued their dominance over Australia in One Day Internationals (ODIs), sealing a historic series win with an emphatic 84-run victory in the second ODI at Mackay. The Proteas not only secured their fifth consecutive bilateral series triumph over Australia but also shattered long-standing records held by England and Pakistan.

Proteas’ Winning Streak Against Australia

This was South Africa’s fifth straight ODI series win against Australia since 2016, a feat no other team has managed in modern cricket. For decades, Australia remained nearly invincible in ODI series, but the Proteas have flipped the script, dominating the rivalry across home and away contests.

Most ODI Series Wins Against Australia

With this result, South Africa has now won nine ODI series against Australia, the most by any team in cricket history.

Most ODI Series Wins vs Australia (minimum 3-match series):

South Africa (15 series played) - 9 Wins

England (21) - 8 Wins

India (14) - 6 Wins

Sri Lanka (8) - 4 Wins

Pakistan (11) - 4 Wins

West Indies (11) - 2 Wins

New Zealand (14) - 2 Wins

Most ODI Series Wins in Australia

The victory also handed South Africa their third ODI series win on Australian soil, surpassing Pakistan’s previous record of two.

Most ODI Series Wins in Australia (min 3 matches):

3 - South Africa

2 - Pakistan

1 - Sri Lanka

1 - England

1 - India

This highlights South Africa’s adaptability and strength in away conditions, especially against one of cricket’s most formidable sides.

Match Summary - 2nd ODI at Mackay

Batting first, South Africa put up a competitive 277 runs on the board. Matthew Breetzke starred with a composed 88 off 78 balls, while support from Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs ensured a steady flow of runs through the innings. Australia’s bowlers struck regularly, but the Proteas’ middle order resisted to set a solid target.

In reply, Australia got off to a shaky start and never truly recovered. Lungi Ngidi produced a stunning spell of 5/42, tearing through Australia’s batting order. Despite brief resistance from Cameron Green and Josh Inglis, Australia collapsed for 193 all out, handing South Africa a comfortable 84-run victory and the series with one game still to play.

What’s Next?

The series win has boosted South Africa’s momentum heading into the third and final ODI, which now becomes a chance for a clean sweep. For Australia, meanwhile, questions remain over their batting depth and ability to withstand pressure against quality pace attacks.