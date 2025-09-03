Advertisement
SOUTH AFRICA VS ENGLAND 1ST ODI 2025

South Africa Crush England In ODI Opener But Miss Out On India’s Historic Record

South Africa produced a commanding performance against England in the opening ODI at Headingley, Leeds, but narrowly missed out on equalling one of India’s all-time records.

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit:- X

England Crumbles Under Pressure

Opting to bat first, England were bundled out for just 131 runs in 24.3 overs. South Africa’s bowlers were relentless, with Keshav Maharaj (4/22) and Wiaan Mulder (3/33) doing most of the damage. Despite a brief period of resistance, England’s batting order collapsed, continuing their struggles against disciplined spin and seam.

South Africa’s Chase in Cruise Mode

Chasing 132, South Africa looked set for an extraordinary ten-wicket win. Aiden Markram was the star of the show, smashing a blistering 86 off 55 balls, while Ryan Rickelton anchored the chase with an unbeaten 31. Together, they stitched a 121-run opening stand that had the Proteas on the brink of a flawless finish.

But just when history seemed within reach, South Africa lost three quick wickets in the closing stages. Instead of completing a rare ten-wicket victory, they had to settle for a seven-wicket win, wrapping up the chase inside 21 overs.

Record That Got Away

Had the Bavuma-led side completed the chase without losing a wicket, they would have matched India’s record, achieved during the 2022 Oval ODI when Rohit Sharma’s team bowled England out for 110 and won by ten wickets.

Statement Win Nonetheless

Despite falling just short of the record books, South Africa’s performance was nothing short of emphatic. Maharaj’s control with the ball and Markram’s ruthless hitting sent a strong message to England and set the tone for the series. 

