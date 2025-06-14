Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2916060https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/south-africa-end-27-year-long-icc-trophy-drought-outclass-australia-to-win-maiden-wtc-title-2916060.html
NewsCricket
SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa End 27-Year Long ICC Trophy Drought, Outclass Australia To Win Maiden WTC Title

This is the second ICC trophy for South Africa. Their last ICC title came in 1998 when South Africa won the inaugural edition of the Champions Trophy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 05:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

South Africa End 27-Year Long ICC Trophy Drought, Outclass Australia To Win Maiden WTC Title Pic credit: ICC

South Africa ended a 27-year-long wait for an ICC trophy as they defeated defending champions Australia by 5 wickets to win the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 title at Lord's on Saturday, June 14. This is the maiden WTC title and second ICC trophy for South Africa. Their last ICC title came in 1998 when South Africa won the inaugural edition of the Champions Trophy.

The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa became the third team after New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023) to win the World Test Championship (WTC) title.

Starting the Day 4 at 213/2, South Africa lost the wickets of Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs and Aiden Markram at different stages of the game. Eventually, David Bedingha took South Africa over the victory line. 

More To Follow...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK