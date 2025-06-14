South Africa End 27-Year Long ICC Trophy Drought, Outclass Australia To Win Maiden WTC Title

South Africa ended a 27-year-long wait for an ICC trophy as they defeated defending champions Australia by 5 wickets to win the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 title at Lord's on Saturday, June 14. This is the maiden WTC title and second ICC trophy for South Africa. Their last ICC title came in 1998 when South Africa won the inaugural edition of the Champions Trophy.

The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa became the third team after New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023) to win the World Test Championship (WTC) title.

Starting the Day 4 at 213/2, South Africa lost the wickets of Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs and Aiden Markram at different stages of the game. Eventually, David Bedingha took South Africa over the victory line.

More To Follow...