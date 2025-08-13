South Africa Ends Five-Year Drought Against Australia With 53-Run T20I Win

South Africa produced a stunning all-round performance to register a 53-run victory over Australia in the second T20I at the TIO Stadium, ending a five-year winless streak against the Aussies in the format. The emphatic win also leveled the three-match series 1-1, setting the stage for a mouthwatering decider in Cairns.

Brevis Breaks Records with Blistering Hundred

The hero of the day was Dewald Brevis, who played a once-in-a-lifetime knock to dismantle the Australian bowling attack. The 22-year-old smashed an unbeaten 125 off just 56 balls, setting a new record for the highest individual T20I score by a South African. His innings, decorated with 12 fours and 8 sixes, saw him reach his century in just 41 balls, the fastest-ever by a South African in the format.

Brevis’s fireworks powered South Africa to an imposing 218/7, a total that immediately put Australia under scoreboard pressure. Speaking after the match, Brevis credited his fearless approach and the backing of the dressing room for his match-winning display.

Australia’s Chase Falls Flat

In reply, Australia’s innings never quite took off. Early wickets disrupted their momentum, and despite Tim David’s quickfire 50, the home side could not build lasting partnerships. They were eventually bowled out for 165 in 17.4 overs, bringing an end to their nine-match unbeaten run in T20Is.

South Africa’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure throughout. Corbin Bosch made crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay, while Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada delivered disciplined spells to choke the middle overs.

A Statement Victory for the Proteas

The win is more than just a series-leveler; it’s a psychological boost for a South African side looking to re-establish itself among T20 cricket’s elite. Breaking the five-year drought against Australia in this format shows their renewed hunger and ability to perform in high-pressure games.

With the series now locked at 1-1, all eyes turn to Cairns for the decider. If Brevis and his teammates can carry forward this form, South Africa may well walk away with a historic series win.