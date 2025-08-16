South Africa Eye History Against Australia, Chase 16-Year-Old Record In T20I Series Finale

The stage is set for a thrilling finale as South Africa and Australia lock horns in the third T20I at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns today. With the series tied at 1-1, both sides have everything to play for, but for the Proteas, this contest carries added weight; they are chasing a piece of 16-year-old history.

A Series on a Knife-Edge

The three-match series has lived up to expectations so far.

1st T20I (Darwin): Australia took the early lead thanks to a power-packed 83 from Tim David, who smashed eight sixes to break a 16-year-old record for most sixes by an Aussie in a T20I innings against South Africa. His fireworks ensured a 17-run victory for the hosts.

2nd T20I (Darwin): South Africa roared back spectacularly. Youngster Dewald Brevis produced a breathtaking unbeaten 125 off just 56 balls, the highest T20I score by a South African. Chasing 218, the Proteas cruised home and snapped Australia’s nine-match winning streak in the format.

This sets up a mouth-watering decider, with both teams desperate to close out the series.

The “16-Year” Narrative

South Africa has never won a bilateral T20I series in Australia since the two teams first met in the shortest format back in 2006. Every attempt since then has ended in disappointment. Now, with the series tied and momentum on their side, the Proteas have a golden chance to rewrite history. For Australia, pride and dominance at home are at stake. Tim David’s heroics in the first game showcased their explosive batting depth, but their bowlers will need to find answers to Brevis’ fearless hitting.

The Decider in Cairns

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first in Cairns, hoping to exploit the conditions under lights. South Africa, brimming with confidence after their record chase, will look to put runs on the board and apply scoreboard pressure.

A historic first-ever T20I series win on Australian soil beckons for South Africa. For the Aussies, it’s about reasserting their dominance at home and denying the Proteas a slice of history. Either way, cricket fans are in for a classic.