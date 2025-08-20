Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2949118https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/south-africa-hit-by-icc-report-prenelan-subrayen-s-bowling-action-under-review-2949118.html
NewsCricket
PRENELAN SUBRAYEN

South Africa Hit By ICC Report: Prenelan Subrayen’s Bowling Action Under Review

South Africa’s off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen has landed in trouble after being reported for a suspect bowling action following his ODI debut against Australia in Cairns on Tuesday.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 08:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

South Africa Hit By ICC Report: Prenelan Subrayen’s Bowling Action Under ReviewImage Credit:- X/ Cricbuzz

South Africa’s off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen has landed in trouble after being reported for a suspect bowling action following his ODI debut against Australia in Cairns on Tuesday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the development on Wednesday, stating that the match officials’ report raised concerns over the legality of Subrayen’s action.

ICC Statement and Next Steps

The ICC said Subrayen will undergo an Independent Assessment of his bowling action at an ICC Accredited Testing Facility. The results of the assessment will determine whether the 31-year-old’s action is legal under international cricket regulations.

Solid Debut Despite Report

Subrayen made his debut in the first ODI at Cazalys Stadium, where he bowled a full quota of ten overs, finishing with figures of 1/46. He claimed the key wicket of Australian opener Travis Head, who was stumped after an aggressive charge down the pitch. South Africa won the match comfortably by 98 runs.

Also Read: 8 Players India Retained From 2024 T20 World Cup-Winning Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Previous Test Success

Earlier this year, Subrayen also made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. He impressed with a four-wicket haul in the first innings, helping South Africa to a commanding victory by an innings and 236 runs.

Maharaj Leads the Charge

Despite Subrayen’s report, South Africa dominated the first ODI thanks to veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj, who took a match-winning 5/33. His performance not only secured victory but also elevated him to the No.1 spot in the ICC Men’s Bowling Rankings.

Adam Zampa Reprimanded

Meanwhile, Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa was reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the same match. Zampa was found guilty of using an audible obscenity, which constitutes a Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the Code. He has been handed one demerit point, his first offence in a 24-month period. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK