South Africa Hit By ICC Report: Prenelan Subrayen’s Bowling Action Under Review

South Africa’s off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen has landed in trouble after being reported for a suspect bowling action following his ODI debut against Australia in Cairns on Tuesday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the development on Wednesday, stating that the match officials’ report raised concerns over the legality of Subrayen’s action.

ICC Statement and Next Steps

The ICC said Subrayen will undergo an Independent Assessment of his bowling action at an ICC Accredited Testing Facility. The results of the assessment will determine whether the 31-year-old’s action is legal under international cricket regulations.

Solid Debut Despite Report

Subrayen made his debut in the first ODI at Cazalys Stadium, where he bowled a full quota of ten overs, finishing with figures of 1/46. He claimed the key wicket of Australian opener Travis Head, who was stumped after an aggressive charge down the pitch. South Africa won the match comfortably by 98 runs.

Previous Test Success

Earlier this year, Subrayen also made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. He impressed with a four-wicket haul in the first innings, helping South Africa to a commanding victory by an innings and 236 runs.

Maharaj Leads the Charge

Despite Subrayen’s report, South Africa dominated the first ODI thanks to veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj, who took a match-winning 5/33. His performance not only secured victory but also elevated him to the No.1 spot in the ICC Men’s Bowling Rankings.

Adam Zampa Reprimanded

Meanwhile, Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa was reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the same match. Zampa was found guilty of using an audible obscenity, which constitutes a Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the Code. He has been handed one demerit point, his first offence in a 24-month period.