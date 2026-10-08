/South Africa name playing XI for 1st Test vs Australia; Kagiso Rabada ruled out, Anrich Nortje returns

South Africa confirmed their Playing XI for the first of the three Test matches against Australia, starting in Durban on Friday, as tearaway fast bowler Kagiso Rabada missed out, with Anrich Nortje returning after over three years.



Rabada, who was dealing with a hamstring injury, went through the paces at training and bowled to an empty net although he was a notch below full tilt. A call on his availability for the opening Test was delayed "as late as possible," batting coach Ashwell Prince had said, but the pacer missed out.