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South Africa name playing XI for 1st Test vs Australia; Kagiso Rabada ruled out, Anrich Nortje returns

Anrich Nortje returns to the Test side after last featuring in a red-ball game against the West Indies at Centurion in March 2023. He was recently seen in action with the Rotterdam Dockers in the inaugural European T20 League. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 09:31 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 09:31 PM IST
South Africa name playing XI for 1st Test vs Australia; Kagiso Rabada ruled out, Anrich Nortje returns
Image Credit: @ProteasMenCSA/X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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South Africa name playing XI for 1st Test vs Australia; Kagiso Rabada ruled out, Anrich Nortje returns
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