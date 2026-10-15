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South Africa name squad for second Australia Test, Matthew Breetzke replaces Tristan Stubbs; check full team

Stubbs managed scores of 32 and one in the opening Test. Breetzke has played two tests for South Africa, against Bangladesh in October 2024 and Zimbabwe in July 2025, scoring 14 runs across the two matches. However, the right-handed batter has been in excellent form in limited-overs cricket, having scored a century in the first ODI against Australia in Durban.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 07:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
South Africa name squad for second Australia Test, Matthew Breetzke replaces Tristan Stubbs; check full team
Image Credit: Proteas Men

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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South Africa name squad for second Australia Test, Matthew Breetzke replaces Tristan Stubbs; check full team
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