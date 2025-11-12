Advertisement
SOUTH AFRICA VS INDIA 2025

South Africa Prepares To Attack India’s Spin Threat As WTC 2025 First Test Approaches

South Africa sharpens spin game ahead of Eden Gardens Test as Temba Bavuma returns to lead Proteas against India in a high-stakes WTC 2025 clash.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 07:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Temba Bavuma Returns: South Africa skipper Bavuma leads an aggressive net session, focusing on countering India’s spin ahead of the Eden Gardens Test.
  • Middle-Order Preparation: Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, and Dewald Brevis intensify net practice to tackle subcontinental spin conditions and secure key batting positions.
  • Momentum from Recent Wins: Fresh off their series-saving victory over Pakistan, Proteas aim to start WTC 2025 campaign strong against India in high-stakes Test at Eden Gardens.
South Africa Prepares To Attack India’s Spin Threat As WTC 2025 First Test ApproachesSouth Africa players during an intense spin-focused net session ahead of the first Test against India at Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@CricketSouthAfrica

Fresh from a morale-boosting series-saving win against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, the South African cricket team arrived in Kolkata with a clear intent—attack spin and unsettle bowlers’ rhythm ahead of the first Test against India at Eden Gardens starting this Friday. With the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle underway, the reigning champions are keen to start on a strong note in subcontinental conditions.

Bavuma Returns, South Africa Shows Aggression

Skipper Temba Bavuma, fit again after injury and back at the helm since leading South Africa to their maiden WTC title in June, oversaw an intense net session that focused squarely on countering spin. Bavuma began with short-distance throwdowns, a drill designed to test his judgment and reflexes, before moving to the main nets to fine-tune his strokeplay.

The return of Bavuma is expected to trigger a reshuffle in South Africa’s batting order. Players like Dewald Brevis, who scored just 46 runs in the two Tests against Pakistan, may make way for a more in-form middle order, highlighting the competitive nature of selection ahead of the India series.

Senior Batters Focus on Spin Mastery

Aiden Markram, who had struggled to convert starts while leading the side in Bavuma’s absence, batted purposefully alongside opening partner Ryan Rickelton, concentrating on attacking spin bowlers from the outset. Tristan Stubbs, another batter under scrutiny after a lean run, completed extended sessions across three nets, mostly facing off-spinners and left-arm orthodox deliveries.

Tony de Zorzi, who will play his first Test in India, remains a key figure in the middle order. His ability against spin, proven by a resilient 175-run display against Pakistan, could be pivotal in countering the subcontinental challenges that typically deteriorate batting conditions from day three.

Momentum from South Africa A Inspires Confidence

Confidence within the Proteas squad is further bolstered by South Africa A’s recent performance, chasing down a 400-plus target against India A in Bengaluru. Key batters Bavuma and Zubayr Hamza’s contributions reflected a depth in the batting lineup, and this success seems to have translated into a buoyant mood in the senior squad.

While top-order consistency remains a concern, the Proteas are clearly determined to approach the Eden Gardens Test with aggression, aiming to unsettle India’s spin attack and establish early dominance in the match.

Strategic Preparation Against India’s Spin Threat

South Africa’s attacking net sessions are not merely drills but a tactical approach to confront India’s historically potent spin attack at home. With Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj previously delivering match-winning spin performances, South African batters are practicing brisk scoring and offensive strokeplay to negate early pressure.

The visitors are well aware of their past struggles in India. In 2019, South Africa was whitewashed 0-3, contrasting sharply with their home dominance, including the 2-1 Freedom Trophy win in 2021-22. Since re-admission in 1992, South Africa and India have contested 17 Test series, with the Proteas leading with eight series wins compared to India’s five. However, Indian home advantage remains significant, making adaptation to local conditions critical.

 

