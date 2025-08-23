South Africa’s Bowling Duo Lungi Ngidi And Keshav Maharaj Shine In Record-Breaking ODI Series Against Australia

South Africa’s fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj have etched their names into the record books with remarkable performances in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. Ngidi’s five-wicket haul in the second ODI and Maharaj’s match-winning spell in the first ODI have not only propelled South Africa to a series victory but also set new benchmarks in ODI cricket.

Ngidi’s Five-Wicket Haul Seals Series Win

In the second ODI at Mackay’s Great Barrier Reef Arena, Ngidi delivered a stellar performance, taking 5 wickets for 42 runs. His efforts were instrumental in Australia’s collapse, as they were bowled out for 193, handing South Africa an 84-run victory and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Maharaj’s Maiden ODI Five-Wicket Haul

The first ODI saw Maharaj take 5 wickets for 33 runs, marking his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. This performance was pivotal in Australia’s downfall, as they were dismissed for 198, allowing South Africa to win by 98 runs.

Historic Double Five-Wicket Hauls

This series is the first instance where two visiting bowlers have taken five-wicket hauls in the same series in Australia. Both Ngidi and Maharaj’s performances have not only contributed to South Africa’s success but also highlighted their individual brilliance on Australian soil.

Looking Ahead

With the series already decided, both teams will look to the final ODI for redemption and to build momentum for future encounters. South Africa’s bowlers, led by Ngidi and Maharaj, will aim to continue their dominant performances, while Australia will seek to regroup and address their batting vulnerabilities.

What’s Next?

The series win has boosted South Africa’s momentum heading into the third and final ODI, which now becomes a chance for a clean sweep. For Australia, meanwhile, questions remain over their batting depth and ability to withstand pressure against quality pace attacks.