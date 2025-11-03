South Africa’s Choking Curse And Heartbreak Continue After Another World Cup Final Defeat Against India

Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa’s long-standing reputation as world cricket’s “chokers” has once again come back to haunt them. The heartbreak continued as India clinched their first-ever Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Monday morning (AEDT). This loss adds to South Africa’s growing list of near-misses and heartbreaks in international cricket across both men’s and women’s teams.

India Clinch Historic Women’s World Cup Title

Led by Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma, India scripted history by winning their maiden Women’s World Cup crown. After being asked to bat first in a final delayed by rain, India posted a strong total of 298 for 7.

Verma was the top scorer with a fluent 87, while Sharma’s all-round brilliance saw her contribute a valuable 58 off 58 balls. Together, they powered India to a commanding position before Sharma turned destroyer with the ball.

In reply, South Africa fought hard through captain Laura Wolvaardt’s magnificent 101, but her dismissal triggered a collapse. Sharma finished with five wickets, sealing India’s triumph before a roaring 45,000-strong home crowd.

South Africa’s World Cup Misery Deepens

This latest defeat adds another painful chapter to South Africa’s history of major tournament heartbreaks. The women’s team has now lost three consecutive ICC finals the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup Final, the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup Final, and now the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup Final. Earlier this year, their U19 women’s team also suffered defeat in the 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Final.

The men’s side hasn’t fared better they were knocked out in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal and later lost the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup Final to India in a nail-biting finish.

A History of Near Misses

South Africa’s struggles in crucial knockout matches stretch back decades. The most infamous collapse came during the 1999 ODI World Cup semifinal against Australia, when they tied a must-win match after a dramatic run-out a moment that became symbolic of their “choking” tag.

Their only ICC title remains the 1998 Champions Trophy, making the latest defeat even more painful for fans hoping to see the team finally lift another global trophy.

For South Africa, the recurring heartbreaks have become a painful pattern. Despite producing world-class talent and consistently reaching the business end of tournaments, the elusive World Cup trophy continues to slip away, leaving fans and players wondering if the so-called “South Africa curse” will ever be broken.