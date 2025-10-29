South Africa’s Second-String Team Crush Pakistan By 55 Runs In Rawalpindi 1st T20I

PAK vs SA: An under-strength South Africa side stunned Pakistan with a dominant 55-run win in the first T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Missing as many as seven frontline players due to injuries and rest, the Proteas put on a complete team performance to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Hendricks Leads South Africa’s Charge

Asked to bat first, South Africa got off to a flying start, posting 74 runs in the powerplay and reaching 100 inside nine overs. Opener Reeza Hendricks anchored the innings with a classy 40-ball 60, striking five fours and a six. He added a quickfire 44 with Quinton de Kock (23 off 13), who smashed five boundaries, and later shared a 49-run stand with debutant Tony de Zorzi, who impressed with a 16-ball 33 studded with a six and five fours.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Despite a middle-order collapse triggered by Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz—who bagged 3 for 26 by dismissing De Zorzi, Dewald Brevis (9), and captain Donovan Ferreira (10) South Africa managed to reach a competitive total of 194 for 9. George Linde provided late fireworks with a quick 22-ball 36, including four fours and a six, ensuring the visitors finished strongly.

Pakistan’s Batting Collapses Under Pressure

Chasing 195, Pakistan never found momentum. The hosts suffered an early setback as Babar Azam, returning to T20Is after ten months, was dismissed for a second-ball duck, leaving the packed Rawalpindi crowd in silence.

Opener Saim Ayub tried to inject life into the chase with a brisk 28-ball 37 that included four sixes and a four, while Mohammad Nawaz later contributed a fighting 36 off 20 balls. However, regular wickets kept Pakistan on the back foot as the innings folded for 139 in 18.1 overs.

South African pacer Corbin Bosch was the standout bowler with an exceptional spell of 4 for 14, while George Linde capped his all-round performance with 3 for 31.

Proteas skipper Donovan Ferreira hailed his side’s effort, saying, “I am very proud of the collective effort. We had a good powerplay batting effort and Linde finished it well.”

Pakistan captain Salman Agha admitted his team’s batting needs quick improvement. “We didn’t start well with the ball but pulled things back. With the batting, we are losing wickets too quickly and need a quick turnaround,” he said.

Pink for a Cause

In a heartwarming gesture, Pakistan players wore pink kits to raise breast cancer awareness, while the South African team sported pink ribbons in solidarity. The teams will now move to Lahore for the second and third T20Is, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, as Pakistan aim to bounce back and level the series.