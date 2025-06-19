South Africa’s WTC Champions Greeted With Thunderous Welcome In Johannesburg, Watch Viral Video

Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport turned into a carnival of emotion, celebration, and national pride as South Africa’s triumphant Test cricket team returned home with the coveted World Test Championship (WTC) mace. Ending a 27-year drought of ICC silverware, the Proteas were given a rousing reception by thousands of fans, marking a moment that transcended sport and united a nation long yearning for glory on the global stage.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr. Gayton McKenzie, will lead the official welcome of South Africa’s national men’s cricket team, the newly crowned ICC World Test Championship 2025 winners



When: 18 June 2025

Time: 09h25 at OR Tambo International Airport.



The jubilant scenes were punctuated by cheers, tears, chants, and flag-waving, with Captain Temba Bavuma and head coach Shukri Conrad leading the squad out to deafening applause. Children from the KFC Mini Cricket programme, students from iconic schools like Pretoria Boys High—alma mater of Aiden Markram—and families of players gathered to honor their champions. For a country familiar with heartbreak in crunch ICC moments, this was a moment of catharsis.

Temba Bavuma: The Face of a New Era

At the heart of this unforgettable campaign stood Temba Bavuma, whose composed leadership throughout the WTC cycle has now etched his name into South African cricket folklore. Speaking to the media amid the celebrations, Bavuma reflected on the emotional gravity of the win.

“We haven't seen people like that at the airport before,” Bavuma said. “This is a win for all South Africans. Our journey was not easy, but we embraced everything it means to be South African.”

His words echoed a larger sentiment: this was more than cricket—it was a cultural moment. A team that represented every facet of the country’s complex identity had conquered the world through unity, grit, and belief.

True Team Effort: South Africa’s Road to the Title

Unlike previous squads reliant on star power, the 2023–25 Proteas embodied collective excellence. Across the WTC cycle, nine different players earned Player of the Match honors, and 15 individuals notched either a century or a five-wicket haul—clear signs of a balanced, deep squad.

In the final against Australia at Lord’s, it was Aiden Markram’s second-innings century and Kagiso Rabada’s nine wickets across both innings that stole the spotlight. Markram rebounded from a first-innings duck to score a masterful 136 under pressure, while Rabada’s fiery spell broke Australia’s backbone.

Director of National Teams Enoch Nkwe, who helped structure this team’s rebuild post-2022, called the victory a generational milestone.

“This is huge for South African cricket,” Nkwe said. “We’ve taken many punches, but we’ve never bent our backs. This is a legacy-defining moment.”