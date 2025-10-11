South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has been given a reprimanded following an incident during her side's victory over India at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Mlaba has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 league match between South against India on Thursday.

The incident occurred after Mlaba dismissed India batter Harleen Deol during the 17th over of the match in Vizag, with the spinner waving goodbye to the opposing player after she had got her out. Mlaba's action has been flagged 'provocative'.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Mlaba was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match," the ICC said in a statement on Saturday, October 11.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Mlaba’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," it added.



ALSO READ: 4 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction



Mlaba admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Trudy Anderson of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Jacquline Williams and Kim Cotton, third umpire Candace le Borde and fourth umpire Sue Redfern levelled the charge.

Notably, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Mlaba has been in fine form at the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 with six wickets from three matches so far. She registered a bowling figures of 2/46 against India in Visakhapatnam.