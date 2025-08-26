South Africa Star Player Makes Shock Retirement U-Turn Ahead Of World Cup
Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has reversed her retirement and returned to international cricket. Included in a 20-member training camp for the upcoming World Cup, the 32-year-old all-rounder aims to revive her illustrious career and bolster South Africa’s campaign with experience and balance.
Former South Africa women’s team captain Dane van Niekerk has announced her return to international cricket after reversing her retirement decision. The 32-year-old, who stepped away from the game in March 2023, is now in contention for this year’s World Cup in the subcontinent.
Retirement U-Turn After Time Away
Van Niekerk had retired following her omission from the 2023 T20 World Cup squad, having failed to meet Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) fitness standards. She last featured for South Africa in September 2021 and missed the 2022 T20 World Cup due to a broken ankle.On Monday, she confirmed her comeback via a heartfelt social media post, expressing regret for how she had handled her retirement.
Van Niekerk’s Statement
“I’m thrilled to announce that I have decided to revoke my retirement from international cricket,” van Niekerk wrote. “The time away has reminded me just how much I have missed representing my country. I sincerely apologise to Cricket South Africa and the cricket family for how I handled my retirement, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to hopefully one day express my skills again on the international stage.”
Named in South Africa Training Camp
The all-rounder has been included in South Africa’s 20-member training camp ahead of the World Cup. From this group, 12 players are expected to be part of the final squad. South Africa will also play three ODIs against Pakistan in September before heading into the World Cup campaign.
A Stalwart of South African Cricket
Van Niekerk is among South Africa’s most decorated women’s cricketers. Since making her international debut in 2009, she has played 107 ODIs, scoring 2,175 runs and claiming 138 wickets. She remains South Africa’s third-highest wicket-taker and seventh-highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs. As captain, she led the side on 80 occasions across formats.
With renewed determination, van Niekerk now hopes to strengthen South Africa’s World Cup challenge. Her comeback not only boosts the squad’s experience but also adds balance with her proven all-round abilities.
