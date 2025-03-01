South Africa Storm Into Semis, Afghanistan Eliminated: All 4 Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finalists Confirmed; Check Details

The four semi-finalists for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 were confirmed on Saturday after South Africa stormed into the last four with a dominating seven-wicket win over England in their final Group B match in Karachi.

England, who were already eliminated from the semifinal race, needed a victory by at least 207 runs to give Afghanistan a chance of qualifying based on the run-rate. However, England batters failed to deliver once again.

In his final game as England's ODI captain, Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bat, but the decision backfired as Marco Jansen (3/39) wreaked havoc and stole the show with the new ball, taking three crucial wickets.

Wiaan Mulder (3/25) and Keshav Maharaj (2/35) then applied the pressure as England were eventually bowled out for 179, the lowest total of the tournament.

Thereafter, the Proteas comfortably chased it down in 29.1 overs to finish with five points, two ahead of Australia. Rassie van der Dussen anchored the chase with a composed 72 not out off 86 balls (6x4, 3x6), while Heinrich Klaasen, returning from injury, smashed a fluent 64 off 56 balls (11x4) in a 127 run stand.

Four Semi-Finalists Of Champions Trophy 2025

The four semi-finalists of the Champions Trophy 2025 are India, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. While the four semi-finalists have been decided, the matchups will only be confirmed after the end of the India-New Zealand match On Sunday in Dubai.

The first semi-final will be played on Tuesday, March 4 at the Dubai International Stadium, with India as one of the teams. That means New Zealand will play in the second semi-final, on Wednesday 5th March at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

If India reach the final, the final will be played in Dubai. But if India lose in the semi-final, Lahore will host the final on March 9, Sunday.