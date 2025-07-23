South Africa Thrash India In WCL; de Villiers Stars With 63 And Unbelievable Catch

SA vs IND: South Africa Champions go top of the table with dominant 88-run (DLS) win; India slump to bottom. AB de Villiers showed exactly why he's still revered as one of the most destructive batters in the game, smashing a sensational 30-ball 63 to guide South Africa Champions to a massive 88-run win (DLS method) over India Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2025 at Northampton on Tuesday.

His knock, which included three fours and four towering sixes, came after a quiet return against West Indies in the tournament opener. This time, de Villiers was back to his vintage best, attacking from the start and energizing the innings.

Strong Support from Smuts, Amla, and Rudolph

De Villiers was ably supported by JJ Smuts, who struck 30 off just 17 balls, while Hashim Amla (22) and Jacques Rudolph (24) added vital contributions to help South Africa reach an imposing 208/6 in their 20 overs.

Despite efforts from Indian spinners Yusuf Pathan (2/26) and Piyush Chawla (2/31), South Africa’s aggressive approach meant India were always under pressure.

India Falter in Rain-Hit Chase

India’s chase never got going. With captain Yuvraj Singh unable to bat due to a fielding injury, the team lost early wickets and struggled to gain momentum. Apart from Stuart Binny’s unbeaten 37 off 39 balls, there was little resistance.

Suresh Raina (16), Vinay Kumar (13), and Irfan Pathan (10) were the only others to reach double figures as India collapsed to 111/9 in 18.2 overs before rain ended play. The DLS par score was well beyond their reach.

De Villiers Adds Magic in the Field

To cap off a memorable night, de Villiers also contributed in the field with a sensational relay catch on the boundary, proving he’s still sharp and agile despite being retired from international cricket since 2021.

South Africa Go Top, India Hit Rock Bottom

With this win, South Africa Champions now sit comfortably on top of the points table with two wins in two matches. India Champions, meanwhile, have just one point from two games and are placed at the bottom. The performance reaffirmed South Africa’s status as early title contenders, driven by the brilliance of their legendary skipper AB de Villiers.