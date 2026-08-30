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South Africa vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada ruled out of Test series with Grade-3 hamstring tear

Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of South Africa’s three-Test series against Australia after suffering a Grade-3 tear to his right hamstring. The 31-year-old fast bowler is expected to be sidelined for up to two months, dealing a major blow to the Proteas’ bowling attack.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 03:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
South Africa vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada ruled out of Test series with Grade-3 hamstring tear
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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