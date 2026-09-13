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South Africa vs Australia: Ottneil Baartman ruled out of ODI series, Duan Jansen named replacement

South Africa pacer Ottneil Baartman has been ruled out of the ODI series against Australia due to a left hamstring injury. Duan Jansen has been named as his replacement and will join the squad in Durban ahead of the three-match series.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 03:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
South Africa vs Australia: Ottneil Baartman ruled out of ODI series, Duan Jansen named replacement
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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South Africa vs Australia: Ottneil Baartman ruled out of ODI series, Duan Jansen named replacement
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