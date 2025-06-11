South Africa vs Australia, WTC Final 2025 Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch Live Online?

The ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 has begun at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, and all eyes are on this clash between two heavyweight teams—South Africa and Australia. With the title of ‘World Test Champions’ on the line, fans are eagerly looking to watch every moment of the action live. Here’s everything you need to know about live streaming options, broadcasting details, and what to expect from this high-stakes encounter.

Who Are the Favourites Heading Into the Final?

Both teams have been dominant throughout the WTC 2023-25 cycle. South Africa topped the table with a points percentage of 69.44, narrowly edging out Australia’s 67.54. The Proteas come into the match boasting a fiery pace attack and high confidence. Australia, meanwhile, are the reigning champions and are banking on experience to defend their crown.

South Africa’s team, led by Temba Bavuma, has gone in with a balanced playing XI that includes Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Keshav Maharaj. On the other side, Pat Cummins leads an experienced Australian side featuring Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith.

Where Can You Watch the WTC Final Live in India?

For Indian fans, the match is being broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi. You can also stream the entire match live on Disney+ Hotstar, offering both standard and premium viewing options.

Jio users can also tune in through JioTV, while Tata Play and Airtel Xstream subscribers can access the live feed through their respective apps, making the match highly accessible across mobile, tablet, and smart TV platforms.

Is There a Way to Watch the WTC Final Online for Free?

Yes. In some regions, fans can catch the action for free via official ICC broadcasting partners. Here are a few examples:

Pakistan: Free live streaming is available on Tamasha, PTV Sports, and Ten Sports.

Bangladesh: Cricket fans can tune in to ICC.tv or follow streaming coverage through Toffee and GTV.

Other regions: The ICC’s official platform, ICC.tv, is offering free coverage in select countries, especially where there is no exclusive broadcaster.

How Can You Watch the WTC Final Live in the US, UK, and Australia?

United States & Canada: Live streaming is available on Willow TV, which also supports digital streaming through its mobile and smart TV apps.

United Kingdom: Viewers can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket, with streaming access via Sky Go and NOW.

Australia: For the first time, Amazon Prime Video holds exclusive streaming rights for the WTC Final. Australian subscribers can catch all five days live, including the reserve day (June 16, if needed).

What Time Does the Match Start Each Day?

The WTC Final is being played from June 11 to 15, with a reserve day scheduled for June 16 in case of weather interruptions.

Match Start Time: 3:00 PM IST | 9:30 AM BST | 6:30 PM AEST

Toss takes place 30 minutes before the scheduled start.