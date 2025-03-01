South Africa vs England Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch SA VS ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Free live Telecast on TV Channel, Mobile Apps, Online

South Africa vs England Live Streaming Details: Temba Bavuma’s South Africa will lock horns with Jos Buttler’s England in the penultimate game of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 on Saturday, March 1 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Proteas will enter the game after getting one point from the washout against Australia after beating Afghanistan in the opener by 106 runs.

The likes of India and New Zealand have qualified in the semi-finals from Group A, while Australia made it to the final four from the other group. The fourth team will be finalised today as Temba Bavuma-led South Africa likely takes the vacant spot.

SA vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details

Where will the SA vs ENG match in the Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

The Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa vs England will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the SA vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 final start?

The Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa vs England will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

Where to watch the SA vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 live on TV in India?

The Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa vs England will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports and Sports18 channels in India.

How to watch live streaming of the SA vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 in India?

The Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia vs Afghanistan will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

SA vs ENG Full Squads

South Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch.

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.