South Africa Win ICC Title After 27 Years And Become Only Third Team To Win WTC And…

In one of the most emotionally charged moments in cricket history, South Africa defeated Australia in the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s to become only the third nation to have won both the ICC Champions Trophy and the WTC mace. This landmark victory marks the end of a 27-year wait for a major ICC title and represents a powerful resurgence for South African cricket.

The Wait Is Over: A Moment 27 Years in the Making

South Africa's only previous ICC triumph came in the 1998 ICC KnockOut Trophy, the predecessor to the Champions Trophy, when Hansie Cronje’s side lifted the silverware in Dhaka. Since then, the Proteas have come close on several occasions but always fell short, often branded as "chokers" in knockout matches.

That narrative was decisively shattered at Lord’s, the "Home of Cricket," as Temba Bavuma’s team chased down a challenging fourth-innings target of 282 against a formidable Australian side.

South Africa Joins Elite ICC Company

With this win, South Africa has become only the third team in cricket history to win both the ICC Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship, joining:

Australia (Champions Trophy – 2006, 2009 | WTC – 2023)

New Zealand (Champions Trophy – 2000 | WTC – 2021)

South Africa (Champions Trophy – 1998 | WTC – 2025)

This places the Proteas in elite company and serves as a testament to their sustained excellence across formats.

The Road to Redemption

The victory wasn’t easy. South Africa trailed by 75 runs in the first innings after being bowled out for 205 in response to Australia’s 280. But a disciplined bowling effort in the second innings restricted the Aussies to just 206, setting the stage for the thrilling final-day finish.

Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Keshav Maharaj played key roles with the ball, while Markram and Bavuma ensured the chase was seen through under immense pressure.