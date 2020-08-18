South Africa women's team drops England tour in September due to current international travel regulations

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday (August 18, 2020) said they have informed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that they will not be able to accept the invitation to tour the United Kingdom in September 2020 due to the current international travel regulations in place for South African national teams.

"The players were expected to meet on Sunday, August 16 at the Powerade High Performance Centre in Pretoria for their second training camp but will now continue one-on-one training at their respective Provinces," said CSA in an official statement.

A 24-women squad was selected in preparation of the proposed tour.

Notably, this is the third Momentum Proteas tour to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in March, Australia were scheduled to travel to South Africa, however, the tour was cancelled as a preventative measure before the Proteas’ visit to the West Indies was postponed in May.

Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said, “It is frustrating that another opportunity for our Momentum Proteas to play against top quality opposition has again had to be cancelled but as always the safety of our players and support staff is the prime consideration.”

Meanwhile, Chris Nenzani has resigned as the President of the Members Council and the Chairman of the board of directors of CSA.

Nenzani led Cricket South Africa since 2013. The Members’ Council has announced that Beresford Williams will fill the role of acting President until the AGM set for the September 5, 2020.