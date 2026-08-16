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Spain cricket team creates history, breaks Australia’s long-standing world record with 21st consecutive international win

Spain have created history by breaking Australia’s long-standing record for most consecutive international wins. The European side registered its 21st straight victory, continuing its remarkable unbeaten run in T20I cricket.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Spain cricket team creates history, breaks Australia’s long-standing world record with 21st consecutive international win
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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