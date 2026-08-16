/Spain cricket team creates history, breaks Australia’s long-standing world record with 21st consecutive international win

Spain may be better known for its footballing success, but the European nation is making a strong statement in cricket as well. Spain have created history by breaking Australia's long-standing record for the most consecutive wins in men's international cricket.
Spain registered their 21st successive victory on Friday, August 14, defeating Finland by eight wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C.
Finland posted 131/9 in 20 overs, before Spain chased down the target with two wickets down, reaching 135/2 in 16.4 overs. The victory took Spain past Australia's previous record of 20 consecutive international wins.
Australia had set the previous benchmark during their dominant run in 2003. Under Ricky Ponting, the Australian team won 17 consecutive ODIs before adding three successive Test victories against the West Indies to complete a run of 20 straight international wins.
That streak included Australia's triumph over India in the 2003 ODI World Cup final in Johannesburg. Spain have now surpassed that mark, although their record-breaking run has come entirely in T20 internationals.
Spain's winning streak began in February 2023 with victories over the Isle of Man. They subsequently continued their unbeaten run against teams including Jersey, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece and Finland.
The Spanish side equalled Australia's 20-match mark in December 2025 after defeating Croatia. Their victory over Finland in the 2028 T20 World Cup qualifying tournament then took them to an outright record of 21 consecutive international wins.
Spain did not stop there. On Saturday, August 15, they defeated the Isle of Man to extend their winning streak to 22 matches. They are now scheduled to face Luxembourg and Bulgaria on August 17 and 18 respectively in the ongoing qualification campaign.
Spain's remarkable run has come despite the team being outside the established group of cricket's major nations. Their recent results have established them as one of the most consistent sides in European associate cricket.
According to the available record, Spain had won 40 of their first 49 T20Is by the end of 2025, with eight defeats and one no-result. Their unbeaten run since then has taken their winning streak to unprecedented levels.
The immediate target for Spain will now be to continue their perfect run in the ongoing 2028 T20 World Cup qualification campaign. With 22 consecutive victories already under their belt, the European side has firmly put itself on the international cricket map.
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