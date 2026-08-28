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'Special shoutout to Sonal Dinusha': Gautam Gambhir hails heroic 133 vs India

India head coach Gautam Gambhir praised Sri Lanka batter Sonal Dinusha for his heroic 133 that helped secure a draw in the second Test. Gambhir also lauded India’s character and mental toughness after their 1-0 series win.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 05:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
'Special shoutout to Sonal Dinusha': Gautam Gambhir hails heroic 133 vs India
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Special shoutout to Sonal Dinusha': Gautam Gambhir hails heroic 133 vs India
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