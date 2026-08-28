/'Special shoutout to Sonal Dinusha': Gautam Gambhir hails heroic 133 vs India

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Friday gave a special shoutout to Sri Lanka's breakout batter Sonal Dinusha for his exceptional, match-saving performance for the hosts in the recent second Test at the SSC Ground in Colombo.



Gambhir also praised his own side's character and mental toughness following the 1-0 series win. "Test cricket needs character, patience and mental toughness that’s shown by our boys! Special shoutout to Sonal Dinusha for his exceptional performance!" Gambhir posted on his 'X' account on Friday.