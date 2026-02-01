Spin, history, and high stakes: All you need to know about Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026

As the T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off this February, the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPS) in Colombo stands as the primary Sri Lankan venue. Known as the "Home of Sri Lankan Cricket", the "home of Sri Lankan cricket," this iconic venue is set to host several marquee matchups, including the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan clash on February 15.

Here is everything you need to know about the stadium’s history, records, and what to expect from the RPS during the upcoming World Cup:

A Legacy Built on Passion

Established in 1986 and named after the former Sri Lankan President, the R. Premadasa Stadium was once a swampland adjacent to the Khettarama Temple. Today, it stands as the largest stadium in Sri Lanka with a capacity of 35,000.

It has been the stage for some of cricket's most historic moments:

The World Record: In 1997, Sri Lanka posted the highest-ever Test total of 952/6 against India here.

A Tournament Veteran: It has hosted the finals of the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2012 ICC World Twenty20, making it no stranger to global pressure.

T20I Records & Statistical Breakdown

The RPS is a unique beast in the T20 format. Historically, it has been a venue where the battle between bat and ball is remarkably even.

Team Stats

Category Record

Highest Team Total 215/5 (Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2018)

Lowest Team Total 80 (Afghanistan vs. England, 2012)

Average 1st Innings 145–155

Wins Batting First vs Second Teams chasing have a slight edge (approx. 58% win rate).

Individual Standouts

Most Runs: Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka) - 442+ runs

Highest Individual Score: Luke Wright (England) - 99* vs Afghanistan.

Most Wickets: Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 21 wickets.

Best Bowling Figures: Wanindu Hasaranga – 4/9 vs. India (2021).

The Pitch: What the Players Face

The "Khettarama" surface is legendary for its spin-friendly nature.

Early Play: In the first 6 overs, the ball usually comes onto the bat well, allowing for aggressive stroke play.

The "Slow-Down": As the game progresses, the pitch tends to grip and slow down. Spinners become the primary weapons, making middle-overs accumulation a difficult task.

The Humidity Factor: Colombo’s tropical climate means dew can often play a role in night matches, occasionally assisting the team batting second.

T20 World Cup 2026: Key Fixtures at RPS

|The stadium is scheduled to host 8 matches, including:

Feb 8: Sri Lanka vs. Ireland

Feb 11: Australia vs. Ireland

Feb 15: India vs. Pakistan (The marquee Group Stage clash)

Feb 21, 25, 27: Super 8 Stage Matches

March 8: Possible Venue for the Grand Final (Shared with Ahmedabad depending on qualifying teams).