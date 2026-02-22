Advertisement
'Sport doesn't care about feelings..': Smriti Mandhana takes a subtle post breakup dig at Palash Muchhal; viral post takes internet by storm

While she was a cornerstone of India’s 2025 Women’s World Cup victory, her personal life faced intense public scrutiny when her wedding to Palash Muchhal.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • With the T20I trophy secured, the Indian team is now shifting focus to the ODI series against Australia.
  • Mandhana’s focus on professional discipline follows a period of significant personal challenges.
'Sport doesn't care about feelings..': Smriti Mandhana takes a subtle post breakup dig at Palash Muchhal; viral post takes internet by storm Credits - Twitter

 Just twenty four hours after her match winning 82 run knock secured a T20I series victory for India against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, star opener Smriti Mandhana shared a profound and somewhat cryptic message on Instagram. Her post, which quickly went viral, offered a rare glimpse into the stoic mindset that has fueled her recent record breaking run of form.

The Adelaide Heroics

In a high stakes series decider, Mandhana delivered under immense pressure. Her 82 runs off 55 balls anchored the Indian innings to a total of 176, ultimately setting up a 17 run victory and a historic series win on Australian soil. Despite the celebratory atmosphere, Mandhana’s social media reflection focused on the clinical and unforgiving nature of professional athletics.

The "Harsh Truth" of Competition

In her Instagram story, Mandhana emphasized that reputation and emotional state are secondary to performance on the field.

"Sport doesn’t care about your feelings. It’s a harsh truth. But it doesn’t. It doesn’t care if you’re tired. If you’ve just won. If you’re the best player. If you’re the newest player. If you’re the most confident, most nervous, the hardest working. None of it," the post read.

She continued by explaining that the game only rewards those who respect the process of the present moment. "It only cares about one thing. How you play the game. How you show up. The intentions you have to be the best you can be on that day. And if, and only if, you give it your all, you give it your full attention and respect, you might be able to come away with a chance of success. And then you get a chance to do it all again. Which I think that is one hell of a feeling," she added.

Overcoming Personal Hurdles

Mandhana’s focus on professional discipline follows a period of significant personal challenges. While she was a cornerstone of India’s 2025 Women’s World Cup victory, her personal life faced intense public scrutiny when her wedding to Palash Muchhal, planned for November 2025, was canceled. Mandhana chose to remain silent regarding the matter, instead channeling her energy into her craft.

A Year of Unprecedented Dominance

The results of this focus have been historic. Mandhana is currently in the form of her life, having achieved several major milestones:

Series Leader: She finished the Australia T20I series as the top scorer with 129 runs at an average of 64.50.

WPL Glory: She led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second consecutive title in 2026, finishing as the league's highest run getter and winning Player of the Match in the final.

Record Breaker: In 2025, she amassed a staggering 1,703 international runs and surpassed the 10,000 run milestone in international cricket.

Recognition: Her consistency earned her the prestigious BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award.

Looking Ahead

With the T20I trophy secured, the Indian team is now shifting focus to the ODI series against Australia, which begins on February 24. As Mandhana continues to operate at the peak of her powers, her recent message suggests that her success is built on a foundation of mental toughness and an unwavering commitment to "showing up" regardless of the emotional cost.

