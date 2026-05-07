Sports Ministry clarifies India-Pakistan sports policy; open doors for Pakistani players but...

The Indian Sports Ministry has officially codified its regulations regarding athletic engagements with Pakistan, reaffirming a strict prohibition on bilateral series while maintaining a path for participation in global competitions. This confirmation, released on May 6, 2026, ensures that the comprehensive ban on one on one sporting ties established last year remains in full effect

While direct series between the two nations are barred, the government has clarified that Pakistani competitors will be permitted to enter India for multi-national events. This dual approach allows India to uphold its regional diplomatic protocols while fulfilling its responsibilities as a host for major international championships.

Official Directives on Team Participation

The ministry provided explicit clarity on how Indian athletes and their Pakistani counterparts will interact within the sporting arena. The official statement categorized the restrictions based on the nature of the event.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"In so far as bilateral sports events in each other’s country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India," the ministry stated.

ALSO READ - IPL 2026 playoffs scenario: Wins required to qualify for top 4 for RCB, CSK, MI, SRH, PBKS, GT, LG, KKR, DC, RR - In Pics

However, a different set of rules applies to larger global stages. The ministry further explained:

“With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons. Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India.”

Strategic Vision for Global Hosting Duties

This policy is a critical component of India’s broader ambition to become a premier global sports hub. As the nation prepares bids for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics, the government is focusing on aligning with the Olympic Charter by streamlining administrative processes for the international community.

To facilitate this, the ministry is introducing initiatives to simplify visa requirements for athletes, coaching staff, technical officials, and representatives from international federations.

“To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified. In respect of office bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies, a multi entry visa shall be granted on priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years. Due protocol and courtesies, as per established practice, shall be extended to the Heads of International Sports Governing Bodies during their visits to India,” the ministry added.

Context and Historical Precedent

The framework for this policy was initially drafted in August 2025. It followed significant public debate regarding India's participation in the cricket Asia Cup in the UAE, where they competed against Pakistan shortly after the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 fatalities. In light of those events, the ministry determined that while multilateral engagements would proceed to protect the interests of Indian athletes, a firm boundary would be maintained against competing if the tournament was hosted within Pakistan.

By adopting this inclusive philosophy for international events held on Indian soil, the government aims to demonstrate its reliability as a host to the world, balancing national security sentiments with international sporting obligations.