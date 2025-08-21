Advertisement
PUBLIC REACTION ON INDIA VS PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025

Sports Ministry Clears India’s Participation in Asia Cup 2025, Bilateral Ban With Pakistan Stays; Check Public's Furious Reaction

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 05:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The government has greenlit India's participation in international events that include teams from Pakistan.
  • The public outrage over the attack has made the prospect of a cricket match with the arch-rival particularly contentious.
  • Critics argue that playing against Pakistan, even in a multinational tournament, sends a message that sports can be decoupled from national security and the sacrifices of the armed forces.
A new directive from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has sparked intense debate and anger across the nation. The government has greenlit India's participation in international events that include teams from Pakistan, a policy shift that has been met with furious public backlash, particularly ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup clash in Dubai on September 14.While the new policy maintains a strict ban on bilateral competitions, it allows for contests in multilateral tournaments, a distinction that many find unacceptable in the current geopolitical climate. 

This decision comes just months after a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 tourists. The attack, attributed to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, was followed by India's military response, Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure across the Line of Control. The public outrage over the attack has made the prospect of a cricket match with the arch-rival particularly contentious.

 

ALSO READ - Indian Government Breaks Silence On Playing With Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 And Future Events Says, ''To Position India As..."

The MYAS cleared that India won't play Pakistan in bilateral events and said, "India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country. In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's countries are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India. With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons."

Despite the government's justification, the move has been widely condemned. Critics argue that playing against Pakistan, even in a multinational tournament, sends a message that sports can be decoupled from national security and the sacrifices of the armed forces. A recent poll by a prominent news agency found that over 60% of respondents believed that resuming cricketing ties insults the sacrifice of the armed forces. Several former cricketers and public figures have also voiced their strong opposition, stating that national pride must take precedence over any sporting contest.

Public's Furious Reaction: A Nation Divided?
The online world has erupted in fury. Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram are flooded with hashtags and memes expressing disappointment and anger. The outrage spans across various demographics, from students to professionals, who are questioning the government's stance.Here are some of the reactions that have been making the rounds.

 

 

