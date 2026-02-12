Former Pakistan batter breaks down on Live TV ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026 clash; Here's why - WATCH

Veteran Pakistan opening batter Ahmed Shehzad reached a physical and emotional breaking point during a recent broadcast of the Geo News comedy talk show Hasna Mana Hai. The 34 year old cricketer, who has become increasingly distanced from both national and domestic selection, was unable to contain his tears while addressing his absence from the inaugural Pakistan Super League auction for its tenth season.

A Career in the Shadows

While appearing on the program alongside his former teammate Mohammad Amir, Shehzad spoke candidly about the psychological burden of being sidelined while his peers continue their professional careers. Despite committing 18 years to the sport, he expressed profound sorrow regarding his current lack of opportunity.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Yes, I do get emotional. When I speak honestly, it hurts a lot. I want to play. The way you said all my batch-mates are playing that makes me happy for them. I’m that kind of person: when something good happens for someone, I genuinely feel happy," Shehzad stated. He continued to reflect on the sudden shift in his professional life, noting, "But of course, I also wonder what the reasons were. Why did this happen? If things had not gone this way… everything started in front of my eyes. I’ve spent 18 years in this field, and suddenly seeing it all slip away; I remember it all, and it makes me cry."

Ahmed Shahzad Got Emotional when Asked about his PSL Selection #AhmedShahzad #PSLauctions pic.twitter.com/cOhSNIl7E1 — Pakistan Archive (@PakistanArchve) February 12, 2026

The Family Toll

The discussion took a particularly painful turn when Shehzad spoke of his nine year old son, Ali. He described the heartbreaking reality of a child watching his father's career fade from the public eye.

"The pain lasts two or three days. Your emotions go through a rollercoaster. At night, when I’m trying to sleep… what hurts me the most is that my son is nine, and he wanted me to play," he confessed. "He sleeps beside me, and now he’s growing up. He says, ‘Baba, I remember you used to play, but will I be able to remember you properly?’" Visibly overcome by these words, Shehzad offered a brief apology to the host before walking off the set.

Historical Performance and PCB Friction

Shehzad was historically a key figure in the PSL, competing in five seasons between 2016 and 2021. During that span, he played 45 matches and scored 1,077 runs with a strike rate of 120, a performance that included nine half centuries. Recently, however, his relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has become strained.

He recently took aim at the board for including him in the "local" category for the PSL 10 draft, characterizing the decision as a tactical move for media attention rather than a sporting one. "PSL 10 is happening, and suddenly it feels like I am also part of it. Are you happy now with the hype? Why don’t you talk about the players you’ve backed for the last four or five years?" he asked, questioning the loyalty shown to other long term players over himself.

Future Outlook

Though Shehzad maintains a strong desire to return to the pitch, his unsold status in the most recent auction highlights a significant disconnect between the veteran player and franchise management. As the league pivots toward a new generation of cricketers, the conclusion of Ahmed Shehzad's career remains a sensitive and highly publicized issue within the Pakistan cricket community.