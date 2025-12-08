'Squad Looks Strong': Suryakumar Yadav Highlights Middle-Order Flexibility As India Prepares For T20 World Cup

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has outlined the team’s strategic direction ahead of the five-match T20I series against South Africa, speaking about selection calls and the importance of versatility leading up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Dube’s All-Round Ability Boosts Squad Balance

Rinku Singh, despite his consistent performances in limited opportunities, has not been picked for this series. Suryakumar clarified that the team is prioritising adaptability in the middle order, a factor that gives Shivam Dube a key advantage. “Dube gives us the all-round option. Our batters from 3 to 7 can bat anywhere depending on the situation,” Suryakumar explained. “In Australia, you saw Dube come in at No. 3. Sometimes, you may see Tilak Varma at No. 6. We need that flexibility. The squad looks strong and well-balanced, and I’m very happy with it.”

Rinku has so far scored 550 runs in 35 T20Is at an average of 42.30 with a strike rate of 161.76. Dube, with 46 T20Is under his belt, has 607 runs and 21 wickets, providing a dual role for the team.

World Cup Preparations Already in Full Swing

Suryakumar emphasised that planning for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup began long ago, not just weeks before the event. “You can’t prepare for a major tournament at the last moment. Work began right after the 2024 World Cup. We’ve been trying new things, and many of them have clicked,” he noted. India will defend their title with an exciting opening match against the United States on February 7, 2026, under the lights at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Focus Remains on Stability Ahead of South Africa Series

Looking ahead to the immediate task, Suryakumar made it clear that the team aims to continue its positive approach with no unnecessary changes. “We enjoy our cricket. If something is going well for us, there’s no reason to change it,” he said. The five T20Is will be played across Cuttack (Dec 10), New Chandigarh (Dec 11), Dharamsala (Dec 14), Lucknow (Dec 17), and Ahmedabad (Dec 19).