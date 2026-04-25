Sreesanth drops bombshell: Harbhajan Singh made Rs 1,00,00,000 by slapping me again in Ad, blocks him forever - IPL Slapgate Controversy

The infamous 2008 Slapgate scandal has resurfaced in the Indian Premier League as former India fast bowler Santhakumaran Sreesanth launched a blistering critique of Harbhajan Singh. Sreesanth alleges that the former off spinner revived the nearly two decade old controversy for financial gain through a television commercial. This development has effectively dismantled the public image of reconciliation that the two had maintained for years.

The Commercial Breaking Point

Sreesanth revealed that his decision to cut ties permanently was sparked by a recent advertisement featuring Harbhajan that utilized the 2008 incident for comedic purposes. Beyond the content of the ad, Sreesanth was reportedly incensed when Harbhajan allegedly asked him to promote the video on his personal social media accounts.

Detailing his frustration to the Malayalam news outlet Mathrubhumi, Sreesanth stated:

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"I have never spoken about Bhajji in any interview. This is going to be the first time. Until recently there were no problems, but he made an ad about it once again. He made around Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore off it. He then called me and asked me to put a story on it. I told him, ‘I'll forgive but I'll never forget’. If someone wrongs you, you should forgive them but never forget. If you forget, they will do the same thing again. He is the biggest example for that. There is no doubt about that."

Reopening the 2008 Wound

The original controversy dates back to the inaugural IPL season in April 2008, following a fixture between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. Sreesanth was seen crying on national television after Harbhajan slapped him during the post match handshakes. The incident resulted in Harbhajan receiving a season long ban and the forfeiture of his entire match fee. While the two later played together for India and appeared to have moved on, Sreesanth now views those gestures as insincere.

Social Media Block and Claims of "Performative" Remorse

Sreesanth has taken the step of blocking Harbhajan on Instagram, describing the former spinner’s public apologies and mentions of Sreesanth's family in interviews as an "act." He clarified his stance by saying:

"I have no relationship with that person. I used to call him a brother. But in that last 1 or 2 months he did that ad and now I have blocked him on Instagram. My parents have taught me to forgive but never forget. I don't have any complaints against him, nor do I need him. May God bless him and his family. In many interviews, even with Ashwin, he talked about my daughter. People will think oh what a great person he is. He might be a great person. But for me from my time playing for India to now, in my opinion, it's all an act. That act is something Sreesanth doesn't accept."

The tension follows the recent release of high definition footage of the 2008 altercation by former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi, which had already reignited public discussion. While Harbhajan has previously expressed public regret for the mistake, Sreesanth suggests that commercializing the assault has made any apology ring hollow.