SRH Boost: Nitish Reddy Cleared to Play IPL 2025 After Impressive Fitness Test

With just a week left before the highly anticipated IPL 2025, most players have joined their respective teams and are gearing up for the season ahead. While teams are intensifying their training, some players remain doubtful for the tournament’s start. Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank, Mohsin, and Avesh are still awaiting clearance from the NCA.







Nitish Reddy: A Rising Star Ready for IPL 2025

Reddy played several crucial knocks in IPL 2024, particularly in high-pressure situations, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad in key matches, especially during the death overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy played 15 matches, in which he scored 303 runs in 11 innings with an average of 33.66 and scored 2 half centuries. His Impressive performance as an all-rounder awarded him the Emerging Player of the IPL 2024. He debuted later on against Bangladesh in T20s and against Australia in Tests.

Nitish Reddy is one of India’s most promising all-rounders. However, he sustained an injury during the India vs England series earlier this year and was sent to the NCA for rehabilitation ahead of IPL 2025.

According to NCA reports, he has successfully cleared the Yo-Yo Test with an impressive score of 18.1. He is set to join the SRH camp on Sunday and will feature in the tournament as a finisher while also contributing as a part-time bowler.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s journey from domestic cricket to the international stage has been both remarkable and inspiring. His stellar knock of 114 runs against Australia in the fourth Test at Melbourne showcased his immense potential, making him a strong candidate to become India’s future finisher.

SRH will start their IPL 2025 against the Rajasthan Royals on March 23 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, The fans are expecting Nitish Kumar Reddy to make a strong comeback after his Injury with his finishing touch and part-time bowling actions.