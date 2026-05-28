SRH create unwanted IPL record, surpass RCB to become first team in IPL to…

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a heavy defeat against Rajasthan Royals on May 27 in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, losing by 47 runs. The result not only ended their campaign but also pushed SRH into an unwanted record in IPL history. This was their 4th defeat in an Eliminator match, making them the team with the most losses in this knockout stage, surpassing Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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IPL eliminator losses (All time-record)

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SRH – 4 matches

RCB – 3 matches

KKR – 2 matches

LSG – 2 matches

MI – 2 matches

RR – 2 matches

GT – 1 match

The record highlights SRH’s continued struggles in high-pressure knockout games, despite often performing well in the league stage.

RR batting firepower sets up big total

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals delivered a commanding performance, posting 243/8 in 20 overs on a batting-friendly surface. The innings was dominated by 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who played a breathtaking knock of 97 off just 29 balls, smashing 12 sixes and completely dismantling the SRH bowling attack.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a solid start at the top, while Dhruv Jurel’s quickfire half-century and Riyan Parag’s aggressive cameo ensured RR maintained relentless scoring momentum throughout the innings. Despite Praful Hinge’s effort of 3/54, SRH failed to control the flow of runs.

SRH chase collapses under pressure

Chasing a massive target of 244, Sunrisers Hyderabad never gained control of the game. Early wickets put them under immediate pressure, and the required run rate kept climbing throughout the innings.

Jofra Archer led the Rajasthan bowling attack with 3/58, while Sushant Mishra, Nandre Burger and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with two wickets each. SRH eventually folded for 196 in 19.2 overs, falling well short of the target.

SRH end with unwanted record

The defeat marked a disappointing end to SRH's IPL 2026 journey. Despite several strong individual performances, including Heinrich Klaasen scoring 600+ runs while batting at No.4 and below, and bowlers like Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain shining, they were unable to prove their ability in the knockout match. The unwanted Eliminator record now adds another painful chapter to their playoff struggles.

RR into Qualifier 2 vs GT

Now with this victory, Rajasthan Royals advance to Qualifier 2, where they will face Gujarat Titans in a crucial clash for a place in the IPL 2026 final.