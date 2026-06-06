SRH owner Kavya Maran accused by Rs13,00,00,000 purchase of dictating team selection overruling coach & captain

Sunrisers Hyderabad all rounder Liam Livingstone has shared a massive disclosure regarding whether IPL franchise owners exert any influence on determining a team's final playing eleven.

A Challenging Season and Squad Selection Debates

Liam Livingstone experienced a quiet campaign during the 2026 Indian Premier League, despite being a marquee acquisition for SRH at a price of INR 13 crore.

The versatile cricketer featured in only two matches for the Hyderabad franchise. He managed a total of 15 runs, scoring 14 against Lucknow Super Giants and 1 against Chennai Super Kings, averaging 7.50. Furthermore, he was not utilized in the bowling department during his appearances, a situation that triggered intense public debate regarding the squad management strategies of the Hyderabad team.

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Livingstone Outlines Owner Preferences

While participating in the Stick to Cricket podcast, Livingstone explained that during a period when regular captain Pat Cummins was unavailable, the team surprisingly took the field with just three overseas cricketers. When the all rounder questioned head coach Daniel Vettori about this tactical decision, he received a direct explanation regarding management preferences.

The head coach informed him that the franchise owners were heavily invested in a newly recruited player from the auction. This specific individual was guaranteed a spot in the starting line up, and the team structure was set to remain identical even upon the return of Cummins.

Livingstone recounted the conversation directly:

"This year, when I went there, we got a lad in the auction that Mumbai Indians really wanted, but we had more money, so we ended up getting him. The owners loved him. So he was locked in to play for us. When we didn’t have Cummins, we were playing only three overseas (players). So I asked Dan (Vettori), why we are playing only three overseas? He was like, ‘The owners love this lad. When Cummins comes back in, we are not going to change our thing’, which is great. I knew that I was not going to play unless somebody got injured. So then it’s a completely different mindset when you know, you are not going to play,’"

The English international further noted that while he remains uncertain if the owners completely dictate every single selection decision, they obviously have a say.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Campaign Review in IPL 2026

Missing the leadership of Pat Cummins at the start of the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad endured an unstable opening phase under temporary captain Ishan Kishan. However, the squad eventually discovered its rhythm and put together a dominant five match winning streak during the middle stages of the tournament.

Ultimately, SRH concluded their league campaign by securing 18 points across 14 fixtures, registering nine victories alongside five defeats to comfortably secure a spot in the playoffs. Their championship ambitions were cut short during the Eliminator match, where they suffered a 47 run defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals.