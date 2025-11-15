SRH IPL 2026 Retention List Confirmed: Full Retained and Released Players Revealed Ahead of Auction, Klaasen, Head, Cummins Lead Core

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have officially announced their complete retention and release list for IPL 2026, marking a major reshaping of the squad ahead of the mega auction. The 2016 champions have opted to retain their strongest core — including Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma — while releasing several names to free up purse value for the upcoming auction.

The franchise has shown clear intent to build around its high-impact foreign trio and young Indian talent, while also strategically letting go of bowlers and fringe domestic players.

SRH Released Players for IPL 2026 (Confirmed)

SRH have released five players ahead of IPL 2026:

Rahul Chahar – INR 3.20 crore

Adam Zampa – INR 2.40 crore

Brydon Carse – INR 1.00 crore

Sachin Baby – INR 30 lakh

Mohammed Shami (traded) – INR 10 crore

These releases provide SRH with flexibility to rebuild their pace attack and add more power-hitting options at the auction.

SRH Retained Players for IPL 2026 (Confirmed)

SRH have retained 18 players for IPL 2026:

Pat Cummins – INR 18 crore

Travis Head – INR 14 crore

Heinrich Klaasen – INR 23 crore

Abhishek Sharma – INR 14 crore

Ishan Kishan – INR 11.25 crore

Nitish Kumar Reddy – INR 6 crore

Harshal Patel – INR 8 crore

Abhinav Manohar – INR 3.20 crore

Simarjeet Singh – INR 1.50 crore

Eshan Malinga – INR 1.20 crore

Jaydev Unadkat – INR 1.00 crore

Kamindu Mendis – INR 75 lakh

Wiaan Mulder – INR 75 lakh

Zeeshan Ansari – INR 40 lakh

Aniket Verma – INR 30 lakh

Ravichandran Smaran – INR 30 lakh

Harsh Dubey – INR 30 lakh

Atharva Taide – INR 30 lakh

This retention shows SRH’s commitment to continuity and consistency, especially around their foreign core and rising Indian talents.