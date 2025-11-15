SRH IPL 2026 Retention List Confirmed: Full Retained and Released Players Revealed Ahead of Auction, Klaasen, Head, Cummins Lead Core
SRH IPL 2026 Retention: Cummins, Head, Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma lead Sunrisers Hyderabad’s confirmed retained list as the franchise releases five players ahead of the mega auction.
- SRH retained players list 2026 will be officially released at 5 PM on Saturday, with Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma leading the predicted core.
-
- Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to retain seven key players for IPL 2026, including Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy.
-
- SRH likely to release several big names ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, as the franchise prepares for a major squad rebuild with a stronger balance of youth and experience.
Trending Photos
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have officially announced their complete retention and release list for IPL 2026, marking a major reshaping of the squad ahead of the mega auction. The 2016 champions have opted to retain their strongest core — including Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma — while releasing several names to free up purse value for the upcoming auction.
Also Read: IPL 2026 Retention List Live Updates: DC To Retain Natarajan, GT To Release Coetzee
The franchise has shown clear intent to build around its high-impact foreign trio and young Indian talent, while also strategically letting go of bowlers and fringe domestic players.
SRH Released Players for IPL 2026 (Confirmed)
SRH have released five players ahead of IPL 2026:
Rahul Chahar – INR 3.20 crore
Adam Zampa – INR 2.40 crore
Brydon Carse – INR 1.00 crore
Sachin Baby – INR 30 lakh
Mohammed Shami (traded) – INR 10 crore
These releases provide SRH with flexibility to rebuild their pace attack and add more power-hitting options at the auction.
SRH Retained Players for IPL 2026 (Confirmed)
SRH have retained 18 players for IPL 2026:
Pat Cummins – INR 18 crore
Travis Head – INR 14 crore
Heinrich Klaasen – INR 23 crore
Abhishek Sharma – INR 14 crore
Ishan Kishan – INR 11.25 crore
Nitish Kumar Reddy – INR 6 crore
Harshal Patel – INR 8 crore
Abhinav Manohar – INR 3.20 crore
Simarjeet Singh – INR 1.50 crore
Eshan Malinga – INR 1.20 crore
Jaydev Unadkat – INR 1.00 crore
Kamindu Mendis – INR 75 lakh
Wiaan Mulder – INR 75 lakh
Zeeshan Ansari – INR 40 lakh
Aniket Verma – INR 30 lakh
Ravichandran Smaran – INR 30 lakh
Harsh Dubey – INR 30 lakh
Atharva Taide – INR 30 lakh
This retention shows SRH’s commitment to continuity and consistency, especially around their foreign core and rising Indian talents.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv