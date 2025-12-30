SRH’s Rs 13 Crore Buy In IPL 2026, Snubbed From England’s T20 World Cup Squad: Here’s Why
The exclusion of Liam Livingstone from England’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked widespread debate among fans and experts alike.
The exclusion of Liam Livingstone from England’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked widespread debate among fans and experts alike. Once seen as a cornerstone of England’s white-ball setup, the explosive all-rounder now finds himself on the outside at a crucial stage of his international career.
A Surprising Omission
Livingstone’s absence came as a surprise, especially given his reputation as one of England’s most destructive middle-order batters. Known for his ability to clear boundaries at will and offer handy off-spin, the 31-year-old has been a match-winner across formats and leagues around the world. However, England’s selectors opted for a different combination as they looked to build a more settled and role-defined squad for the global tournament.
Falling Out of the White-Ball Setup
One of the biggest reasons behind Livingstone’s omission has been his reduced involvement in England’s recent white-ball plans. Over the past year, he has featured less frequently in limited-overs squads, with selectors preferring players who have had consistent international exposure leading into the World Cup cycle. This lack of continuity made it difficult for Livingstone to cement a defined role, especially as England moved toward a more structured batting order.
England’s white-ball depth has intensified, particularly in the middle order. Players like Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell, and Phil Salt have impressed with their flexibility and ability to adapt to multiple roles. Their skill sets, combining power-hitting with fielding and bowling options, appear to have aligned more closely with England’s tactical plans for subcontinent conditions.
As a result, Livingstone’s position as a power-hitting all-rounder faced direct competition, and selectors opted for players who offered greater role clarity.
Form and Role Uncertainty
Another factor working against Livingstone has been the lack of clarity around his role. At times used as a finisher, at others as a floating batter or part-time spinner, he struggled to establish a consistent position in the XI. In contrast, England’s current squad reflects clearly defined responsibilities, something the management has emphasised ahead of a high-pressure global event.
England's Squad For T20 World Cup 2026
Harry Brook (Captain), Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood, Jacob Bethell
