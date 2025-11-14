SRH Set To Trade Mohammed Shami To This Team In Major IPL 2026 Move

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to make another major move involving a top Indian cricketer, with the franchise agreeing to trade Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). According to information accessed by ESPNcricinfo, the trade is expected to be an all-cash arrangement, with LSG prepared to pay SRH INR 10 crore, which is the same amount Shami was purchased for at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Both teams have reportedly finalised the trade terms in principle, and the move now hinges on Shami giving his approval. The IPL has notified all franchises that the deadline to submit their list of released players from the 2025 squads is 3 pm on November 15.

Shami, aged 35, has not returned to the Indian team since appearing in the Champions Trophy final in March. Even though he has been representing Bengal in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, the veteran pacer admitted that he has been enduring a “difficult phase” after missing selection for the home Test series against West Indies in October, as well as the two-match Test series against South Africa. His omission continued when he was not considered for the five-Test tour of England earlier this summer, following a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign.

Shami SRH Stint

During that season, Shami featured in nine out of SRH’s fourteen matches and managed six wickets. His bowling average stood at 56.16, and his economy rate climbed to 11.23. At SRH’s home ground in Hyderabad, his economy further worsened to 12.35. He also conceded 75 runs without taking a wicket in a match against Punjab Kings, which became the second most expensive spell in IPL history.

SRH had secured Shami for INR 10 crore at the 2025 auction after his outstanding powerplay performances for Gujarat Titans between 2022 and 2024. In IPL 2022 and 2023 combined, he picked up 28 wickets during the first six overs, significantly ahead of Trent Boult who had 20 and Mohammed Siraj who had 15. However, after missing IPL 2024 due to injury, Shami’s effectiveness in the powerplay dropped drastically in the 2025 season. He collected just five wickets in nine innings with an economy rate of 10.3.

As Shami continued to struggle with his pace, consistency and fitness, speculation increased about whether SRH would retain him for IPL 2026. The team’s coaching group, led by head coach Daniel Vettori, had been considering their options before LSG submitted a formal trade proposal earlier this week.

Shami To Reunite With Bharat Arun

If the move is finalised, Shami will reunite with former India bowling coach Bharat Arun at LSG. Arun, who is currently the franchise’s head of talent development, was one of the architects behind India’s highly successful fast bowling group over the past decade. During his stint with the national team, he worked closely with Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Why Was He Transferred

Shami’s transfer may also be influenced by the injury-related uncertainty surrounding LSG’s Indian pace attack. Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan are all in rehabilitation for different injuries and are not participating in domestic cricket. Mayank underwent surgery in June for a lower back issue, Mohsin is recovering from an ACL tear suffered last December during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while playing for Uttar Pradesh, and Avesh is dealing with a cartilage injury in his right knee.

This proposed move marks the second major player trade of the week. Just days earlier, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals reached an agreement for a high-profile swap involving Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Sanju Samson. Like that exchange, Shami’s transfer requires SRH, LSG and the player to complete all necessary formalities before the IPL can officially approve it. Both franchises have been contacted for their response.