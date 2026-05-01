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NewsCricketSRH suffer setback: Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL 2026; U-19 World Cup winner named as replacement
SHIVAM MAVI

SRH suffer setback: Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL 2026; U-19 World Cup winner named as replacement

Right-arm medium pacer Shivam Mavi has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2026 season due to a groin injury, forcing SRH to sign a U-19 World Cup star as his replacement.  

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 01, 2026, 09:01 PM IST|Source: IANS
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SRH suffer setback: Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL 2026; U-19 World Cup winner named as replacementPic credit: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have roped in promising seam-bowling all-rounder RS Ambrish as an injury replacement for Shivam Mavi for the remainder of IPL 2026. 

Right-arm medium pacer Mavi has been ruled out of the ongoing season due to a groin injury, forcing SRH to sign Ambrish as his replacement. “Ambrish, who is a right-arm medium pacer and a left-handed batter, will join SRH for INR 30 Lakh,” said a statement from the IPL on Friday. 

Chennai-based Ambrish was part of India’s triumphant ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup-winning campaign earlier this year in Zimbabwe and Namibia, where he emerged as one of the standout performers in the tournament.

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He finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker for India by claiming 11 wickets, and played a crucial role in guiding the team to the title. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball has marked him out as one of the brightest young prospects in the Indian cricket talent pool.

Previously, SRH brought in Gerald Coetzee and Dilshan Madushanka as replacement players to strengthen their pace attack. South African pacer Coetzee joined the squad in April as a replacement for David Payne, who was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Payne, the fast bowler from England, himself had been signed as a replacement for Australia all-rounder Jack Edwards, who has been sidelined due to a foot injury. Sri Lankan left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka was added to the SRH roster after Brydon Carse was ruled out due to suffering a hand injury in the nets.

The 2016 champions, are on a five-match winning streak and sit at third spot on the points table. The Pat Cummins-led side will next host three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in an afternoon clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

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